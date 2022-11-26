After His Father’s Tragic Death, Michael Jordan Demanded $300 Million to Not Retire From the NBA

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

By 1993, Michael Jordan had won three back-to-back championships. He was destined to hold a spot amongst the greatest ever. However, James Jordan’s tragic death pushed MJ into retiring from the game of basketball. The Bulls legend chose to take his talents to baseball, where he started a career with Chicago White Sox’s minor league team. But before that, he was asked by the reporters if he’d stay in NBA if he was offered $100 million but Michael claimed he wanted thrice the amount.

In 1993, a robbery attempt resulted in the death of Michael’s father James Jordan. The incredibly tragic event caused turmoil in his son’s life.

At the peak of his career and with three consecutive titles and an Olympic gold medal behind him, Michael Jordan decided to retire from the NBA. However, his untimely decision to leave the sport left some wondering if MJ would stay for more money. That is when Jordan revealed his price.

Michael Jordan asked for $300 million

Roland Lazenby, in his book Michael Jordan: The Life, revealed how when Michael announced his retirement, there was a general buzz that he would stay for more money. NBA team owners were pushing Jerry Reinsdorf into offering Michael more money, but that did not work out.

In one particular press conference, a reporter asked MJ if he would stay for $100 million. However, Michael thought $100 million was too less to keep him in the NBA.

Lazenby: “Some NBA owners had mentioned quietly to Reinsdorf that maybe the league itself should offer him a major compensation package to lure him back to basketball. Afterward, a reporter asked Jordan if he could be lured back to basketball with a $100 million contract offer. “If I played for the money,” he said testily, “it would be $300 million.”

There is much reason to believe that this comment by MJ was made in annoyance. MJ was annoyed by everyone believing money could keep him in the NBA.

Jordan proved he did not care for money by playing in the Minors

To be fair to Jordan, he definitely had no need for money. His deal with Nike was earning him a ton of money. In fact, his decision to play for the White Sox’s minor league team proved his indifference to money.

It was maybe because of all his sponsorship and commercial deals. Even as an NBA player, he wasn’t necessarily in need of his paycheck. Even less so when he began playing baseball. So, it’s safe to assume, even $300 million would not have kept Michael in the NBA. Only Chicago getting bullied could do that.

