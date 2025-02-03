Improved Bullpen Gets You Better Quicker

Have a look at last year’s post season teams. One thing they pretty much have in common? Deep bullpens. Heck the Tigers and Guardians pretty much made their way to the playoffs off their relief corps. You can’t win otherwise.

The Dodgers pen was just flat out better than the Yankees as they battled in last year’s world series. As they both attempt to get back to the fall classic, both teams made bold moves to get better in that area.

Yanks Williams a Special Arm

The Yankees pen was a little more jumbled than most last season, Clay Holmes did rack up thirty saves but he easily led the majors in blown saves with thirteen. By the time the post season came around Luke Weaver had grabbed the role.

Weaver at age thirty had been way better than he’d ever been and the Yanks decided they needed more of a sure thing and got it. Trading for Devin Williams gives them one of baseball’s best.

Dodgers loaded pen

The Dodgers were already almost full up on great relief arms and somehow added two at the top. With the additions of free agents Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates they may just have the best bullpen ever.

Just add in Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and whoever doesn’t make their rotation.

Royals, Tigers and Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals signed free agent Carlos Estévez for their back end. Lucas Erceg had done a nice job closing but now moves down a notch to set things up it would seem.

The Tigers grabbed Tommy Kahnle away from the Yankees and while Jason Foley was at the end last season and may be again, the Tigers already fine pen got better still.

The Blue Jays let their guy go and Jordan Romano signed with Philadelphia. Meanwhile they re-signed Yimi Garcia and added free agent Jeff Hoffman who will now be handed the ball in the late innings.

Cleveland added Paul Sewald, A.J. Minter signed with the Mets, Taylor Rogers was traded to Cincinnati, Andrew Kittredge is an Oriole, Robert Garcia might surprise in Texas.

Of course who knows what changes will occur should another free agent, Kenley Jansen, sign with any of those teams. Add Kyle Finnegan, still available and does Craig Kimbrel still want to pitch? Let’s go, camps are about to open.