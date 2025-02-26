30 In 30 – Toronto Blue Jays

They chased just about every top name free agent this off season, they may be a season from losing their best player but the Jays might still have done enough to contend for the 2025 post season.

Arrivals – Anthony Santander, Andrés Giménez, Jeff Hoffman, Max Scherzer

Departures – Spencer Horwitz and Jordan Romano

In season departures last year – Yusei Kikuchi, Trevor Richards, Nate Pearson, Danny Jansen, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Justin Turner and Cavan Biggio

The Guerrero effect

How Vladimir Guerrero Jr, deals with his impending free agency and the fact his long time team didn’t pony up and sign him long term will speak volumes on how far this team goes.

"They had their numbers, I had my numbers." Vladimir Guerrero Jr. confirms he and the Blue Jays did not reach an agreement on a contract extension before his Monday-night deadline. pic.twitter.com/97Ci90EOSV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2025

With both Guerrero and his buddy, shortstop Bo Bichette entering their walk seasons, this team needs to be a contender as they near the trade deadline.

One thing that should make Guerrero happy is the presence of a big homer bat to protect him better in the line up.

Anthony Santander probably won’t hit forty-four homers again, but he’ll be a much needed power help for Guerrero and the Jays after inking a five year contract. His previous career high in homers was thirty-three

Guerrero’s thirty homers led the Blue Jays last season but nobody else hit as many as twenty.

Bo Bichette is capable of that but suffered through a miserable injury filled 2024. His previous three seasons he averaged .298, 24 homers, 89 RBI and 14 steals.

Jays add infield defense

Joining Bichette (shortstop) and Guerrero (1st base) in the infield will be Andrés Giménez at second, acquired in trade from Cleveland. He’s phenomenal in the field (3 gold gloves) but he’s coming off an extremely poor season at the plate.

Looks like camp will determine who plays third. Take your pick, Will Wagner (Billy’s kid), Ernie Clement, Addison Barger or maybe even Orelvis Martínez.

Dalton Varsho (gold glove) and George Springer get two spots in the outfield, both had less than average seasons at the plate. Santander can play left or he can DH, that leaves everybody else battling for one starting job.

With Danny Jansen gone and Gabriel Moreno long gone, Alejandro Kirk settles in for a full run behind the plate.

Max completes rotation

Max Scherzer signed on for his eighteenth season. What does he have left? We’ll see, he only made nine starts last year. He does bring the kind of knowledge that helps everyone around him.

Kevin Gausman had his worst season since the Giants helped turn him around in 2020. José Berríos, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis should give the Jays a chance to win every day.

Francis was over the top good at season’s end, 1.45 ERA, 0.53 WHIP in nine starts from August ninth on. And there’s always Alek Manoah who should return in the second half.

Hoffman solidifies bullpen

When the Jays non tendered bullpen ace Jordan Romano they went searching for a replacement. Looks like they got a good one and an affordable one at that in Jeff Hoffman. He’s coming of a pair of outstanding seasons in the Phillies pen.

He did fail a pair of physicals with both the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves before signing with the Jays. It knocked the price down to 3 years $33 million. Last 2 years – 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 12 K’s per nine.

With Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Chad Green, the Jays have the wherewithal to close you out.

It’s possible four playoffs teams could come out of the East, of course that many good teams all playing one another makes it a little more difficult.