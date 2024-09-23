Last home games for Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and others?

Is this really the end for Pete Alonso as a New York Met, the only team he has ever known? The ‘Polar Bear’ who exploded on to the major league baseball scene with a league leading 53 homers in 2019, easily capturing the National League rookie of the year award, has come to the end of his Mets contract. Set to sit near the top of a decent free agent class this coming winter, he was unable to come to terms on an extension with the team during their battle for a wild card spot in 2024.

In just 6 seasons Alonso has hit 226 long balls to date placing him 3rd on the Mets all time list at just 29 years of age, sitting behind only David Wright (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252). Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Alonso and the Mets engaged in talks last summer but that the slugger turned down 7 years and $158 million. Alonso then finished up 2023 with his 2nd highest career home run total with 46 but down to 37 this year with a week to go. Spotrac certainly thinks it was a good idea for him to wait, predicting a 9 year $270 million deal with a $22 million signing bonus.

The Mets expect that 2025 will be a season where they move into the upper echelon of world series contenders, Alonso’s departure would leave a big hole on the right side of the infield. Should he opt out, the team could always fill that vacancy with another free agent. Christian Walker may have started his career elsewhere (Baltimore) but he has had all but 27 of his career at bats in the desert as an Arizona Diamondback, his power does not lag much behind Alonso and he brings something else with him, a gold glove, he’s likely to win a 3rd in a row as the best in the National League.

Recently on the foul territory podcast, Walker had mixed emotions on the subject:

“Depending on how you look at it, it could be stressful,” Walker admitted. “But maybe you’re in a spot to make a decision for the first time in a long time.”

Juan Soto the biggest free agent prize

Of course the Yankees Juan Soto is probably the prize of this year’s free agent crop. At just 25 years old, he’s about as young as a free agent can be, as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were in their walk years, having played his first games in his age 19 season. An OPS+ of 178 this season, pushing his career number to 160.

The difference of course is that Soto’s home in New York has only been for one season and while fans would miss him should he leave, he hasn’t put in time there like Alonso and Walker in their respective homes. It should be a fun off season, add in Gerrit Cole, Paul Goldschmidt, Teoscar Hernandez , Alex Bregman and potentially Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and more! So many players with much on their minds with a post season still in front of many of them.