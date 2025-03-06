mobile app bar

Livvy Dunne Teaches Boyfriend Paul Skenes a New Trick

Elliott Price
Published

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Tx,; Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes with girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

They are the baseball love story. He, Paul Skenes, the fastest rising pitching star in the game. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ rookie of the year and a top finisher for baseball’s top pitching award, the Cy Young.

She, Olivia Dunne is about as famous as he is. A current member of the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team, influencer and internet personality. She is also a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She’s got more than five million followers on instagram.

Apr 20, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne at the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Boy Meets Girl at LSU

How’d they meet? Dunne explained to rapper and basketball player Flau’jae Johnson on her “Best of Both Worlds” podcast.

“I was like, ‘There he is. He’s cute.’ He didn’t even have a mustache yet,” Dunne said.

It turns out that Skenes best friend was dating Dunne’s roommate and presto. So when she showed up at one of his games wearing a shirt with his number on it, the cat was sort of out of the bag.

Finally with rumors swirling, Skenes came clean. The world would find out about the two being one when he told everyone in an August 2023 interview with the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pa, USA; Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend LSU Olivia Dunn at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes Has New Pitches

So, one of baseball’s best pitchers is getting even better. And where did he learn this new cut fastball? Well according to Dunne, she taught it to him, says right there on her instagram account. Who am I to argue?

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pa, USA; Olivia Dunn reacts as her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitches in his major league debut at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He’s actually come to spring training with more than one new pitch, no word if she had a hand in helping him learn the other. Baseball better watch out if she goes back into her pitch factory next off season and comes up with even more!

