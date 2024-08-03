Kristin Juszczyk Shares Behind-the-Scenes Prep for Olivia Dunne’s Paris Olympics Outfit

Olivia Dunne is currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. However, she’s there to support Simone Biles-led Team USA as a spectator rather than a competitor. And to look her best and stay in tune with French fashion, she sought the expertise of none other than Kristen Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Advertisement

Kristen, who has already made a name for herself by designing dresses for high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift, shared a sneak peek of Olivia Dunne’s custom outfit preparations on Instagram.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “So excited to share how this custom fit came out for Olivia Dunne to sport in Paris” and credited her collaboration with Microsoft Copilot for making it happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

In the brief clip, Mrs. Juszczyk was seen sketching her vision for the LSU star’s attire before proceeding to the design phase. The final ensemble included a houndstooth-patterned skirt paired with a matching long-sleeved jacket adorned with “Team USA” embroidery on the back. And, the final result, which was Chanel-inspired, turned out to be super chic.

Olivia was satisfied with the outcome as well and commented on the post, saying, “Obsessed, thank you so much.”

Watch as Mrs. Kristin Juszczyk creates a Chanel-inspired, houndstooth masterpiece for the LSU star. Team USA glam at its finest! Olivia is obsessed and so are we! pic.twitter.com/wBYcU4G4nb — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 3, 2024

Going by updates from Athlete TikTok on X, Dunne flaunted her tailored attire while exploring some of Paris’s most popular landmarks, like the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, and the Louvre.

That said, while many fans were looking forward to seeing Dunne compete in Paris, the 21-year-old has made it clear that she is currently focused on her college gymnastics career.

Shifting the focus back to Kristin, her ultimate goal as an NFL WAG revolves around fan-centric fashion. Although it hasn’t fully materialized yet, her completed projects already speak volumes about what she brings to the table.

Kristin Juszczyk’s vision is for her fans to wear her designs

Kristin has quickly gained recognition in the fashion industry for her custom game-day outfits. Now, she aims to make her designs available to fans, a goal that is nearing reality, as revealed in her interview with PEOPLE magazine in February 2024.

Looking back at how far she has come, Kristin recalled the self-doubt she faced. But she remained committed to doing what she perceived as a gap in the market — a comfortable game day attire for female fans.

Her determination finally paid off when she made the Travis Kelce-themed puffer jacket for Taylor Swift, and the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer ended up wearing it at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 — the day temperatures dipped to -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Naturally, with the kind of influence the pop icon has, Kristen’s work went viral, and she eventually resulted in a licensing agreement with the NFL that allowed her to use team logos in her clothing designs.

Apart from Swift, Kristin’s designs have also been flaunted by Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnast and wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Kristin feels her love for what she does helps her to hone her craft — a classic example of when passion meets profession.

A standout piece from Kristin’s collection is the jersey jacket, which was inspired by seeing fans layering jerseys over bulky jackets during cold weather games.

As the NFL season kicks off in September, fans, celebrities, and WAGs will be excitedly looking forward to Kristin’s creations.