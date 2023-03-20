“Baby Gronk” Has a Fangirl in Star Gymnast Livvy Dunne Who Desperately Wants to Recruit Him for LSU

Internet sensation Madden San Miguel is back to making headlines yet again. Popularly known as “Baby Gronk”, this young superstar is sending shockwaves through the footballing community again with his latest move. No, it’s not another showdown with the 12-year-old phenom Jeremiah Johnson. This is something far more interesting and exciting.

According to official records, Amobi Okoye is the youngest player ever to sign and play for a college football program. He chose to play for the University of Louisville when he was just 15 years old. However, this record may not last for very long, with the ever-popular Baby Gronk now popping on the radars of some of the best college football programs in the country.

Baby Gronk visits multiple colleges and runs some impressive drills on the field

The 9-year-old Californian made some very interesting trips this past few weeks. His visits to colleges such as JSU, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, and more, have certainly raised quite a few eyebrows. What’s more, he even took to the field in most cases, enthralling those watching him with a brilliant display of his footballing skills. Safe to say, every college in the country will want him on their roster.

LSU Tigers’ star gymnast Olivia Dunne certainly wants San Miguel to join LSU. In fact, in a video posted on his Instagram account, the former US National member is seen actively trying to recruit him to her college. Though the video is obviously choreographed, one can assume that she does want her football team to have the best players that they can get. One day, that list will include Baby Gronk too.

However, the young phenom is yet to make a decision, instead opting to “freeze” his commitment. Though he doesn’t have to make a decision yet, there will be coaches who’d like to start working immediately on bringing him to their teams. Will this be a real-time rendition of Micheal Oher’s recruiting saga from ‘The Blind Side’?

San Miguel is en route to becoming a popular athlete, even before college

Most college players become famous once they’ve had their fair share of the spotlight on the college roster. However, it seems likely that San Miguel will be popular throughout the nation, even before he sets foot on a college campus. He already has around 291k followers on his Instagram already, and that number will only keep on rising as he grows older.

He has already had some interaction with famous personalities, including Hollywood star and Baker Mayfield superfan Mark Wahlberg. “The No.1 Third Grader in America”, as he calls himself, is already larger and heavier than other kids in his age group. What’s more, he also loves baseball, and hope he can play both sports professionally. Are we seeing another Deion Sanders in the making? Maybe he is heading to JSU?