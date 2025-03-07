MLB Players who Changed Positions in the Most Unlikely Ways

Player switch positions all the time, but they’re usually minor, like moving from shortstop to third base. Then, there are players who take it to another level. They reinvent themselves in unlikely ways and sometimes it works out.

Rick Ankiel

Rick Ankiel debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals as a dominant young pitcher. Unfortunately, he caught the age-old case of the “yips” and lost his abilities to throw strikes.

After three years out of the league, Ankiel returned after transitioning to the outfield. He found himself in a second career, even belting 25 home runs his second year back.

Sean Doolittle

Doolittle played both first base and pitcher in college, but was drafted by the Athletics as a first base power-hitter. The first-baseman tore his rotator cuff in 2015, sidelining him for the majority of the season.

During rehab, he decided to work out as a pitcher. He quickly regained strength, seeing that he was throwing in the mid-90s. Once fully healthy, the Athletics decided to shift him over to the pitching rotation in the minors.

Within a few years, Doolittle was closing games in the majors. The switch worked out for him and he’s now the pitching strategist for the Washington Nationals!

Pablo Sandoval

The third baseman made a temporary change no one saw coming. The beloved “Kung Fu Panda” became one of the most exciting emergency pitchers in recent memory.

Surprisingly in his brief stints, Sandoval never allowed a single run. Of course he was never going to be an all-star at this position, but it was an exciting and unexpected chapter in his career.

Pablo Sandoval, Filthy Two Pitch Sequence (87mph Fastball and 70mph Curveball). 🐼🔥 [H/T @KeithOlbermann ] pic.twitter.com/6FQY6RRPts — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 29, 2018

In early 2024, he was cut from the Giants and quickly joined the Staten Island Ferry Hawks of Atlantic League Pro Baseball. On September 14 of the same year, he pitched 5.33 innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, and 0 runs!

These position changes remind us that baseball isn’t just about skill—it’s about resilience and reinvention.