These Players Towered Over Their Competition

Aug 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; MLB umpires Brennan Miller and Jordan Baker and Mark Carlson. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Baker was the home plate umpire in the March 28th game between the Athletics and Mariners. Standing at 6’7″, he is the tallest umpire in MLB history. He even makes Lawrence Butler look normal!

Let’s take a look back at MLB history and see the towering giants that took the field.

Chris Young – 6’10”

Jun 17, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Young on the mound. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Young had a 13-year career in the majors and played for both the Padres and Royals. The right-handed pitcher had a unique advantage at the mound, much like the rest of the players on this list.

In 2015, his advantage resulted in aiding the Royals in their World Series run.

Randy Johnson – 6’10”

September 23, 2008; St Louis, MO, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Randy Johnson delivers a pitch. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-US PRESSWIRE

Perhaps the most dominant big man in MLB history, Johnson was known as the “Big Unit.” He used his huge frame on the mound to generate huge velocity and deception against batters.

In his 22 years in the league, Big Unit had 303 wins, delivered 4875 strikeouts, and received five Cy Young awards. His height and left-handed delivery resulted in him becoming one of the most feared pitchers of his era.

Sean Hjelle – 6’11”

Sep 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle throws a pitch. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Tied for the tallest player in history, Hjelle was a second-round draft pick for the Giants in the 2018 draft. He’s still carving out his place in the league, but his height provides a nice advantage that the majority of pitchers can’t achieve by training.

Jon Rauch – 6’11”

Feb 24, 2014; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Jon Rauch poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At a staggering height, Rauch never had to worry about reaching the top shelf at home. The right-handed reliever made his debut in 2002 for the Chicago White Sox.

In his 11-year career, Jon Rauch pitched 475 strikeouts and 62 saves.

Short guys can succeed too!

Jose Altuve is one of the shortest players in MLB history who played long enough to consider it a career. Standing at 5’6″, Altuve is globally regarded as a first-ballot Hall of Fame player.

A nine-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger award recipient, and with one MVP under his belt, he shows that no matter how tall or short you are, you can succeed. All that changes is the strike zone.

