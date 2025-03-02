mobile app bar

MLB’s Strangest Ejections

Brendan Rubin
Published

Aug 26, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis reacts after he was ejected. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball ejections tend to be straightforward. Argue with an umpire, throw a pitch too close, or fighting. Sometimes, players and managers get tossed for unusual reasons. Here are some that seem like they’re taken out of a comedy sketch.

Bobby Valentine’s (not-so) disguise – 1999

Apr 5, 1999; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida Marlins manager John Boles and New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine shake hands. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It was an early Halloween for the Mets’ manager in 1999. The dugout introduced a new character after his ejection.

Valentine returned to the dugout with a fake moustache and sunglasses! Unsurprisingly, the umpires caught on and he was promptly re-ejected and fined $5000 by the league.

Brett Lawrie’s Flying Helmet – 2012

May 16, 2012; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Farrell talks to third baseman Brett Lawrie who was suspended earlier in the day. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Lawrie was the Toronto Blue Jays’ third basement in 2012. After back-to-back bad calls at the plate, Lawrie’s temper got the best of him.

He slammed his helmet on the ground, and it bounced back to hit the umpire. Talk about a bad bounce.

Milton Bradley Throws a Bag of Balls – 2004

April 26, 2011; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Brandon Inge tags Seattle Mariners left fielder Milton Bradley. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Known for his flaring temper, one of the former outfielder’s 20 ejections came after his blowup on an umpire.

Bradley headed to the dugout after his ejection, where he proceeded to dump a full bag of balls onto the field. Not as bad as Robbie Ftorek throwing a bench onto the ice in the NHL.

Mark Wegner Tosses a Fan – 2016

May 30, 2012; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura gets ejected by umpire Mark Wegner. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not too often that you see a fan ejected from a game. However, during a game at Dodger Stadium, a fan was relentlessly heckling the Cardinals’ catcher, Yadier Molina.

As a result, the situation escalated to the point where the umpire had to call security to escort the fan off the premises

Tim Tschida Ejects a Music Director – 1985

August 9, 2012; Baltimore, MD, USA; Home plate umpire Tim Tschida working a game. Mandatory Credit: Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve discussed players, managers, and even fans being ejected. But a staff member at the field? That was a first.

During a game between the Dodgers and Mets, the umpire made several controversial calls. In response, the music director played ‘Three Blind Mice’ to fire up the crowd. While the fans loved it, Tim Tschida didn’t share their sense of humor and promptly ejected the staff member.

MLB ejections have a history of spiraling out of control. With a long season ahead, there’s always a chance we’ll see another unexpected one this year.

Brendan Rubin

Brendan Rubin

Brendan is a 22 year old student from Montreal, Canada. He currently studies sports administration. Brendan has a strong passion for sports and writing, having started his journey with his own blog. He is now the junior baseball writer for ‘The Sports Rush’

