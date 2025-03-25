Ballpark Bootlegs: Baseball’s Hilarious Knockoff Merchandise

Baseball and merchandise go hand in hand, but not every piece of gear sold at the ballpark is the real deal. Knockoff merchandise has been fooling fans for decades, with some counterfeits becoming infamous for their hilarious errors. However, some were so convincing that they flew under the radar.

Barry Bonds’ 73rd home run hat

In 2001, Barry Bonds broke the single-season home-run record. Knockoff hats celebrating the milestone popped up as quickly as the ball flew into the stands.

The most notable version misspelled his name as “Balco Bonds,” referencing the infamous steroid scandal.

1998 McGwire/Sosa chase jerseys

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa amidst the home run chase, 1998 pic.twitter.com/WFmzJ1RNvN — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) January 28, 2022

Amid Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s home run chase, vendors outside the ballpark sold jerseys with both players’ names.

Many of the jerseys featured poorly stitched logos and misspelled names, turning them into collector’s items!

The Dodgers hats

Easily the strangest mistake of them all. In 2010, outside Chavez Ravine, counterfeit vendors sold hats with the Dodgers’ colourway with… the Yankees logo?

How the league battles counterfeit merch

Major League Baseball has cracked down on counterfeit merchandise in recent years. After all, it’s their revenue they’re missing out on.

Through partnerships with law enforcement and digital verification technologies, MLB ensures that official products can be easily distinguished from fakes. Further, stadiums have added extra security measures, targeting unauthorized vendors outside ballparks.

Collectors love it!

Ironically, some fans now seek these counterfeit items out for their novelty. Errors and knockoffs have become quirky collector’s items, offering a unique glimpse into baseball’s weird side.

Some of these bootlegs have fetched surprisingly high prices at memorabilia auctions, as fans look to own a piece of sport’s unintentional humour.

Although MLB continues to battle counterfeit merch, fans can’t help but laugh at some of the strangest knockoffs that found their way into stadium parking lots. What’s next? Sacramento A’s jerseys?