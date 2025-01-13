Position Battles – AL East

The AL East should see a return to being a contender by the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees coming off a visit to the world series. The Orioles hoping for post season success. The Rays always looking to surprise and the Blue Jays just hoping.

Baltimore Orioles

Off the top, the Orioles lost ace Corbin Burnes and slugger Anthony Santander to free agency. The hitter battles seem strictly reserved for second base and DH at bats with Santander gone.

It was a struggle for Jackson Holliday in his first big league go round. The first overall pick is expected to start at second but he’ll have to be better.

He was completely overmatched in April going two for thirty-four. Better when he was brought back up in August but only compared to his April with a 650 OPS.

Jordan Westburg broke out in 2024, He’s penciled in for third but if need be he can play second. That’s if Coby Mayo breaks through and grabs the infield spot from Holliday. Of course it’s possible both Holliday and Mayo play.

In the outfield there doesn’t appear to be a spot for prospect Heston Kjerstad and unless the Orioles add from outside it’s hard to see any surprises. This may just be all for one at the DH spot.

Boston Red Sox

Barring a trade, the only position battle should be at second base. David Hamilton is the incumbent but former Brave Vaughn Grissom seems to be the front runner.

Three of baseball’s top prospects could change the fortunes at second and the outfield. All three land in MLB’s top ten. Infielders Marcelo Mayer (#7), Kristian Campbell (#10) and outfielder Roman Anthony (#3).

Biggest Sox battle right now is for closer to replace Kenley Jansen. Liam Hendricks, newcomer Aroldis Chapman or Justin Slaten will get a shot at spring training.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have already fixed most of what was needed. Jasson Dominguez is ready for prime time in the outfield. The Question is what to do with 2B/3B and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Right now Oswaldo Cabrera is pencilled in at third and Chisholm at second. The Yanks continue to explore Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman. Meanwhile the pitching staff looks solid.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays always have position battles. It’s hard to see José Caballero get almost five hundred plate appearances again. Tyler Walls at short and Junior Caminero at third look like busy starters. Meanwhile Jonathan Aranda will be pushing for at bats.

In the outfield Johny DeLuca seems primed for centerfield and where does newcomer Christopher Morel play? There’s always DH and Eloy Jiménez will be given a shot at spring training. The leftovers? Richie Palacios and Jake Mangum.

Rotation seems complete, so does Pete Fairbanks continue as closer? Edwin Uceta‘s got some talent.

Toronto Blue Jays

Fixing the team’s weakest link was a priority and with the signing of Jeff Hoffman to a three year contract GM Ross Atkins sees the rightander as the game ending answer:

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better. Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us”

There were many infield battles here. The addition of second baseman Andrés Giménez pushes everyone to third. Addison Barger, Ernie Clement, Will Wagner and Leo Jimenez will all be looking for infield at bats.

In the outfield: Joey Loperfido, Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase, Steward Berroa, Davis Schnieder all for two spots and everybody for DH.