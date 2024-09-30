Shame on MLB For The NL Wild Card Mess

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are scheduled to play a doubleheader one day after what should have been the final day of baseball’s regular season, an event Major League Baseball should be ashamed they sanctioned.

https://x.com/FightinHydrant/status/1840531763954897215

These are games that should have been played last week. The Atlanta Braves and Major League baseball knew what weather was coming when these 2 games were originally to be played but they did nothing.

The two teams were scheduled for a 3 game series in Atlanta last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Several things were clear at the time including that the National League wild card would come down to the Mets, Braves and Diamondbacks and that one of those teams would eventually be left behind.

The other thing that was known was that inclement weather was expected for the Atlanta area for Wednesday and Thursday. The Braves and the league had options.

They could have played one or two games on Monday. Both teams had the day off and Truist Park in Atlanta was empty. They could have played games earlier in the day on Tuesday. They could have moved the series or the ramaining games to a neutral sight. The latter would not be anything new or radical.

Back in September of 2004, knowing full well that Hurricane Ivan was about to bash South Florida, MLB moved a series between the Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins to Cellular Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, and allowed folks in for free.

The Braves did not want a move of time or venues with big crowds expected but Major League Baseball was capable of doing things the Braves would not be happy about in the name of fairness.

They did none of these things which flies in the face of how the league has scheduled the season’s final day to be as fair as possible to all teams. Every game, regardless of time zone was to start within minutes of each other.

Instead the two games were rescheduled for Monday September 30 when everything else was done and we are now faced with a horrible probability.

The Diamondbacks sit at 89 wins with both the Mets and Braves at 88. Both New York and Atlanta hold the tiebreaker over Arizona, each having won the season series with the DBacks, that means the winner of game one is a playoff team.

The loser will need to win the 2nd game against a team that no longer cares if they lose and has every right to protect their best from injury after already having claimed a spot in the post season. Certainly difficult for the D’Backs and manager Torey Lovullo:

“We made this bed, we got to sleep in it, but we’re going to hope for the best. I know they’re two great franchises.”

Game one should be awesome theatre, game two a travesty. The loser should be forced to play Arizona for the last spot, even if NL Cy Young favourite Chris Sale would be waiting if it was Atlanta.

But that’s not how it will be, shame on you Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball.