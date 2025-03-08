mobile app bar

She’s Coming To Umpire – Jen Pawol Closes In On MLB

Elliott Price
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
She's Coming To Umpire - Jen Pawol Closes In On MLB

Mar 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Fl, Umpire Jen Pawol at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Jen Pawol umpired a game today. A Major League baseball spring training game. It’s early March so she’s where very few have been before. She has to know she’s getting close to uncharted territory.

The last female ump at spring training was Ria Cortesio. Entering last season, Pawol was one of only nine women to have worked minor league games ever.

Only two have ever umpired at the Triple-A level. Pawol is one. Pam Postema is the other.

She's Coming To Umpire - Jen Pawol Closes In On MLB
Umpire Pam Postema watches as Nashville Sounds manager Frank Lucchesi protests being thrown out of the game at Greer Stadium July 10, 1989. © Robert Johnson / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

From a story in the Atlantic, her Triple-A crew chief Jonathan Ortega was quite conident in her taking one more step:

“She’s going to make it,” said Ortega, who called Pawol one of the hardest workers he’s ever seen. “I don’t know if it will be one year or two years from now, but I think she’s going to do it.”

NBA & NFL Already There

The NFL currently has three women on the officiating staff on-field. Sarah Thomas was the first hired to the permanent staff. She worked as a down judge in 2020.

She's Coming To Umpire - Jen Pawol Closes In On MLB
Oct 13, 2024; London, UK; Female down judge Sarah Thomas at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NBA had it’s second female reach a playoff game last season in Ashley Moyer-Gleich. Violet Palmer worked nine playoff games between 2006 and 2012.

She's Coming To Umpire - Jen Pawol Closes In On MLB
Nov 11, 2024; San Antonio, Tx, USA; Ashley Moyer-Gleich talks with Spurs guard Chris Paul  at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Pawol Almost There

She’s worked her way up. Starting in 2017 and now she’s just a phone call away. Pawol was placed on the MLB call-up list after an assignment to the Triple-A National Championship Game in 2023.

Now the forty-eight year old from West Milford New Jersey is working MLB spring training games. In her first, she was greeted warmly by fans, managers and players.

“I greatly appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm, everyone’s welcoming attitude on the field, tonight was very, very special”

It’s been twenty-seven years since the NBA broke the barrier.

It’s time.

About the author

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

Share this article

Don’t miss these