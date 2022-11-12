“Russell Westbrook Almost Made Out With Kevin Huerter!”: Lakers Star Stares Down Forward in the Goofiest Way Imaginable

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers may not be on the best run of form as a whole right now, but Russell Westbrook sure is.

In the last 5 games, the man has averaged a stellar 20.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He has also been shooting a much improved 47.9% from the field and an unbelievable 52.2% from beyond the arc. That efficiency would make even Stephen Curry blush.

More than anything else though, the man looks like himself again. He’s got his swagger back, and it shows.

No longer is the Brodie trying too hard. Now he just seems relaxed, and even seems to smile during games. That’s the kind of thing every fan wants to see.

Yet another thing fans have fun watching is Westbrook busting out his hilarious array of taunting celebrations. And suffice it to say, the Kings’ Kevin Huerter was recently caught in a rather awkward one.

Russell Westbrook’s face gets close enough to kiss Kevin Huerter while he taunts him after a tough layup

Against the Sacramento Kings, Russell Westbrook was on one, scoring 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 11 assists, while shooting a blazing-hot 4 of 7 from beyond the arc (57.2%). If there was one blemish to his night, it was 6 of 17 from the field, which equates to 35.3%.

But, if someone had to pick out one specific moment of his to remember, it would have to be this one.

Ah yes, the beauty of it all truly can’t be denied.

That being said, basketball is a team sport. And with that being the case, we have to take a look at what this performance means for the whole team.

Where do the Lakers stand after their loss against the Kings?

The Kings are no longer the miserable team that was the laughingstock of the NBA anymore. No, they have improved considerably across the board.

With team having quite a bit of positive momentum behind them, it isn’t surprising that they have gotten a few upset wins already. However, that still doesn’t completely dismiss the Lakers’ struggles.

Despite most of the franchise’s key players having a fairly good day on the offensive end, the defense suffered massively at times.

Their game can’t be an ‘either/or’ affair. They have to do it on both ends of the floor.

Frankly, they absolutely have the potential to make it happen. And if they can do so, it isn’t unthinkable for them to grab a playoff spot.

But, if things only progress the way they do right now, this franchise is heading straight to the lottery.

