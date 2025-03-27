Texas Rangers’ Cam Smith Enters Rookie Of the Year Conversation

When the Houston Astros traded star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs,the hope was that Isaac Paredes’ swing would fit the Houston ballpark perfectly. As for the future, that was for the top prospect they got in the deal, Cam Smith.

Well, sometimes the future comes at you real fast. Smith raked this spring, batting .348 in thirty-eight at bats with four home runs. On opening day, he found himself in the majors, batting seventh for the Astros and patrolling Tucker’s old position in rightfield.

He’s moved to sixth overall in American League rookie of the year betting odds. Quite the leap indeed for someone that’s had just nineteen at bats above A-ball after getting drafted 14th overall last June.

Dominguez and Campbell Lead Way

Yankee outfielder Jasson Dominguez is the early favourite as he finally gets a regular spot spot and an opening day assignment. Right behind him is Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell, who fought through camp and was finally awarded a starting position.

Other rookie hitters to get starting nods on opening day: A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson and Toronto rookies, outfielder Alan Roden and DH Will Wagner.

Tigers Jackson Jobe Bares Watching

Jackson Jobe has electric stuff, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft looks to be the best rookie pitcher in the American league and he’s snagged a rotation spot on a very good Tigers team.

The Rangers highly drafted duo of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter also have a chance to do something right out of the gate as both will at least start the season in the Ranger’s rotation

Sasaki NL Favourite

Roki Sasaki has already pitched once. Bringing his fame from Japan to the big leagues but with a debut on his home turf at the Tokyo Dome against The Cubs. Now he gets a first Dodger Stadium start against Detroit to start building his case.

There are some other top flight pitching prospects on the way but they’ve started the season in the minors. Most notably, Bubba Chandler with the Pirates, Quinn Mathews of St Louis and the Phillies Andrew Painter.

NL Rookie Hitters

Washington outfielder Dylan Crews posesses both power and speed and a starting spot. Along with Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw, they represent the best early challenge to Sasaki in the NL.

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin gets the early season behind the plate for the injured Sean Murphy while Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez is getting a chance to play first base for the injured Spencer Horwitz.

AL Rookie Odds

Dominguez +400 – Campbell +550 – Jobe +750 – Wilson +850

NL Rookie Odds

Sasaki +320 – Crews +350 – Shaw +380 – Chandler +700