Gunnar Henderson or Adley Rutschman? Insiders Debate Who Baltimore Orioles Should Extend Long-Term

The Baltimore Orioles are known for their knack for nurturing baseball talents through maintaining one of the strongest farm systems in the league. Lately, catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop, Gunnar Henderson have started making impacts at the league level. Rutschman has excelled both offensively and defensively. On the other hand, Henderson has impressed with his defense, slugging percentages, and baserunning abilities.

In the debate over contract extensions, former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips and baseball analyst Brian Kenny debated which Orioles prospect should take priority. Phillips strongly favors Rutschman due to his skills and vital role in elevating the Orioles’ pitching staff. He argues that Rutschmans leadership qualities are crucial for the team’s success.

“He is the leader of this team. He’s offensively fifth in RBI’s in the American League right now.This guy is the best catcher in the game,” said Steve about Rushman.

On the other side, Brian Kenny praises Henderson for his statistics and his overall impact on both offense and defense. Kenny believes that Henderson’s versatility makes him a more promising long-term investment for the Orioles.

“Adley Rutschman has never slugged 480 in a single season in his career. Right now, Gunnar Henderson is a shortstop, slugging 580, and a top ten base runner, and he is tied for first and defensive runs saved among shortstop. So he’s an elite fielding, top flight, elite base running, and one of the best hitters in the game. He’s second in war to Aaron Judge in the whole game,” counter-argued Kenny.

As the Orioles plan for their roster’s future it’s important not to let Jackson Holiday’s early struggles in the majors overshadow his potential.

Jackson Holliday’s rough debut cannot decide his success in MLB

Jackson Holliday‘s short time with the Orioles can never be a benchmark for his skills. Because in MLB, just 10 games can never fully represent a player’s abilities. FYI, Holliday played excellently in the minors. He was hitting 333 at Triple before his call-up to the MLB.

Plus, adjusting in the major league takes time. Even the most talented prospects fail to score hits. Other successful MLB players who faced challenging debuts are Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, and Albert Pujols. So, the Orioles should give him ample time to work through his slump to bring out his true potential.