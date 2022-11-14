Modern Warfare 2 expected to get customizable kill cams soon

Since the launch of Modern Warfare 2, Activision promised a lot of customizable options for players to choose from. New leaks suggest players can expect customizable kill cams to be introduced in Modern Warfare 2 soon. While the date of arrival of this particular leak is not confirmed, players are expecting the November 16th update to roll out with this feature.

A leak on November 13, 2022, suggested customizable kill cams will be introduced soon in the game. Here’s what we know so far.

Everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 customizable kill cams

According to Twitter user RalphsValve, Modern Warfare 2 will receive customizable kill cams sometime shortly. Players can select between Play of the Game or a Final Kill, and will be able to extensively edit Graphics, Messages, Audio, GIFS, and Templates.

According to Twitter user RalphsValve, Modern Warfare 2 will receive customizable kill cams sometime shortly. It will allow players to choose between their Play of the Game or Final Kill videos. He also adds that an additional feature would include templates, GIFs, Messages, Graphics, Audio, and other options.

Additionally, the leak also suggested that the game will have a kill cam that has various tools available to make the interface more approachable. It will allow players to edit the kill cam template and customize the graphics, messages, audio, and video clips. All of these templates will reportedly get saved for the future if players wish to use them again.

The patent is licensed in concept for Call of Duty.

While there isn’t a date set for this feature to show up in the game, it already is attracting players. Making them customizable also means that players will be able to use them for a long time. For now, fans will have to wait for more official news.

