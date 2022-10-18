Mortal Kombat Onslaught announced as an RPG for mobile platforms

Hot on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat, the franchise is getting a new game in the form of a mobile RPG.

Deviating from what the MK franchise is known for, the next game will be a collection RPG for iOS and Android. The announcement was made by Warner Bros. earlier today and an official sign-up page is now live on the game’s website. While NetherRealm has released mobile Mortal Kombat games before, an RPG in the series is unheard of. The developers promise a “cinematic story experience” alongside collection and team-based combat mechanics.

The newest game will be called Mortal Kombat Onslaught and will be developed in parallel with mainline franchise entries. With the phrase “collection role-playing game” being used, speculation of gacha-based mechanics has surfaced. Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

Also read: Gotham Knights draws criticism as console versions get limited to 30 FPS: PC port to remain uncapped

First ever Mortal Kombat RPG to land on Android and iOS soon

Can we talk about Raiden’s somewhat new design on that MK:Onslaught poster…? Something’s cooking other than this new mobile game. I can tell 👀#MortalKombat30thAnniversary #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/F213IJGPxQ — Captain Tropical (@TheDredgeLord) October 18, 2022

With 2023 being the release date for the title, fans may have a bit of a wait ahead of them. Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer at NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat had the following to say:

“We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature. With Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”

For many, “a strategic team-based collection RPG” sounds an awful lot like Genshin Impact’s genre. Whether or not MK Onslaught inherits the game’s gacha mechanics remains to be seen. For now, fans only have one promotional image to go off of. No trailer, definitive release date, or release window has been revealed yet. NetherRealm’s existing mobile MK title has amassed over 150 million installs, a feat they’d like to outdo with Onslaught.

David Haddad, President at Warner Bros. Games. said that “NetherRealm will continue to innovate and bring new gameplay to fans.” He also stated that “Onslaught is a testament to why Mortal Kombat has been a top gaming franchise for over 30 years.” With a fresh story-driven mobile MK game, fans have a unique experience to look forward to. For all the latest updates, fans can sign up at the official MK Onslaught page linked above.