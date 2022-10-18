Gotham Knights draws criticism as console versions get limited to 30 FPS: PC port to remain uncapped

Serving as a downer ahead of its launch, Gotham Knights will have a 30 FPS cap on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This news has rubbed many fans the wrong way, prompting them to take to Twitter and protest the decision. The announcement was made on the game’s official Discord channel and immediately received backlash. Mentioning that co-op and having an open world is resource intensive, the statement says that a simple resolution drop will not suffice for higher frame rates. However, unlike other games that are capped at 30 FPS but offer different performance modes, Gotham Knights will be skipping this system.

This further upset players who feel that having the option for higher frame rates should be standard practice. Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great example that uses multiple display modes. While quality mode prioritizes visuals at 4k, the framerate drops to 30. Those looking for higher framerates can choose performance mode to drop the resolution and up the frame rate to 60 frames and beyond. Here’s how fans have reacted to the debacle.

Also read: CS:GO BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2022 Europe schedule, teams invited, bracket, and where to watch

Fans upset as Gotham Knights is limited to 30 FPS on consoles

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance/quality mode option pic.twitter.com/blAiNAFwoc — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 15, 2022

Taking to Discord, executive producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty shared the news about the capped framerate a couple of days ago. In the days since, fans have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter. While most argue that 30 FPS is unacceptable, others are of the opinion that the sacrifice for co-op is worth it. Here are a few fan reactions from Twitter:

Pc to console https://t.co/JHV0By3jok — jonathan boyd (@jayjay_hurrican) October 15, 2022

Canceled my preorder… gonna get it on sale or when they add 60 fps option. This is a major L — Akki_510 🪓❄️ (@akkigotdasauce_) October 15, 2022

How to make sure your game flops 101 pic.twitter.com/Cd9M0vP5jC — 😈Uni Sensei😇 (@UniDaSensei) October 15, 2022

Arkham knight was 30pds and people are saying it looks better than this so I don’t see the issue lol — Gus 🎃 (@MFreakmennn) October 15, 2022

You console players were fine with 30 fps 2 years ago. What happened? lol — AllTheSmallThings (@TH1RDEY3BL1ND) October 15, 2022

On the other hand, PC users will not be subject to this limitation. While this is a plus for PC users, the minimum system requirements for the lowest settings are quite high. Gotham Knights demands a GTX 1660 Ti for minimum settings at 1080p which is considerably higher than other titles. For reference, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is another open-world game, simply needs a GTX 950, which is a lot less powerful. Fans will be able to see how the title performs in just a few days when it releases on October 21, 2022.