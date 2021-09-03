“Ben Simmons needs to be more like Giannis man!”: Charles Barkley slams the 76ers star for his utter lack of aggressiveness during games

Charles Barkley compares Ben Simmons to Giannis Antetokounmpo and highlights why he loves watching the Greek Freak

Ben Simmons and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been compared to each other for a while now.

Their playing style might be slightly different. However, their size and build are a bit more similar than most realize. And as soon as people do see it, that’s when the comparison begins.

Still, similar body types don’t always result in similar players. And we saw that pretty prominently during these past NBA playoffs.

While the Greek Freak stepped up when it mattered most, and even won Finals MVP, Ben Simmons was far too afraid to take a wide-open layup. That utter lack of aggressiveness has angered countless fans in Philadelphia. And it seems Charles Barkley is no different there.

Charles Barkley reveals why Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better player than Ben Simmons, and it’s not because of a difference in skill

We won’t lie, when it comes to shooting, these two players really aren’t that very different. And we think most would agree with that.

The real difference though is in their mentality. See when Ben Simmons misses a shot, he decides just not to take another for the rest of the quarter. But, when Giannis Antetokounmpo misses, he looks for a better shot next time he’s down the floor and tries to get into the game.

It may be a bit weird to compare the players’ shooting, but it seems Charles Barkley agrees with us completely. Here is what he said on the matter, on the ‘Mike Missanelli show’.

“I’ve been asked every single day about this Ben Simmons thing. I think what annoys Philadelphia fans the most… I think they’re mad because [Ben Simmons] is afraid. You watch the Bucks play and that boy Giannis ain’t no better FT shooter but he ain’t scared, he going man!”

Harsh, but absolutely true.

With the Ben Simmons saga taking so many twists and turns, we don’t really know where he is going to end up.

No matter what jersey he is wearing next season though, this is something that absolutely can’t be the case next season.

