“Giannis ain’t a better free throw shooter, but Ben Simmons is scared to go to the line”: Charles Barkley explains why Sixers fans are incensed with their All-Star point guard

Charles Barkley compared Giannis’ mentality favorably to that of Ben Simmons with regards to missed free throws, noting how Ben ran from the challenge.

There couldn’t be a greater contrast between the way Giannis and Ben Simmons’ postseasons went. Simmons started the playoffs off strong, putting up great performances against the Washington Wizards.

Giannis, meanwhile, was struggling to score efficiently against Miami, even though his team was able to secure a sweep. The Greek Freak then underperformed in 4 out of the first 5 games of their Nets series.

However, when push really came to shove, Giannis put all the doubters to rest with some irresistible performances. His NBA Finals outings were nothing short of legendary as he averaged in excess of 35 ppg to secure the championship for Milwaukee.

Ben Simmons, in contrast, wilted under the pressure of opposition teams’ Hack-a-Ben strategy. He attempted 3 shots in 7 4th quarters against the Hawks and was the single biggest reason the Sixers lost.

Charles Barkley on the difference between Ben Simmons and Giannis

Sixers legend and 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley was with the radio station for NBCS Philly today. The 58-year-old remarked that he could tell why Sixers fans are so mad at Ben Simmons:

“I can tell you something, I’ve been asked every day about this Ben Simmons thing. And I think what annoys Philadelphia fans the most, and I’ve been here for 36 years, I think they’re mad cuz he’s afraid.”

“I use this analogy – when you watch the Milwaukee Bucks play, and that boy Giannis ain’t a better free throw shooter, but he ain’t scared. And you’ve gotta admire that. He doesn’t care if he misses a hundred of them. He ain’t gonna run from the ball.”

"I think what annoys Philadelphia fans the most … I think they're mad because [Ben Simmons] is afraid." 😳😳😳 Charles Barkley is laying down the law all afternoon with Mikey Miss on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 97.5 The Fanatic, and streaming on the #MyTeams app!

