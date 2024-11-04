“You’re So Full of Shit”; “Loser”: Kyle Petty Slammed for William Byron-Christopher Bell Take

While the entire NASCAR community is still abuzz discussing the penalization of Christopher Bell for his alleged wall ride in the final lap, and the absence of penalties for Chevrolet drivers Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon, and William Byron for race manipulation, Kyle Petty has condensed his perspective into a single tweet, capturing both issues succinctly in just one sentence.

Advertisement

In the heated final moments of the race, Bell edged closer to the wall to overtake Wallace, a move that temporarily catapulted him into the final four. But NASCAR later handed down a penalty to the #20 Toyota driver for this last-gasp effort, relegating him to P22.

The episode mirrored the infamous “Hail Melon” stunt performed by Ross Chastain at Martinsville in 2022, where he too leveraged the wall to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

Kyle Petty shared his views, cutting through the noise: “I’m not arguing tonight because I don’t feel like dealing with some of you honestly. 1st there is no rule against blocking and manufacturers have been working together for years! (See Daytona and Talladega) 2nd wall ride is against the rules, that’s a fact. Conversation over…”

Despite Petty’s attempt to put a lid on the debate, the discussion was anything but concluded. Fans were quick to challenge his blunt dismissal, with one retorting, “Blocking for others is race manipulation. Radio audio even confirms. Which is illegal. Hope that helps. Conversation over.”

Blocking for others is race manipulation. Radio audio even confirms. Which is illegal. Hope that helps. Conversation over ✌🏼 — andrew 🤙🏼 (@The_Weidmanator) November 3, 2024

The reply resonated with many who believed Petty’s commentary oversimplified the intricacies at play. Another fan clarified the rules of NASCAR and pointed out, “Does NASCAR not have a 100% effort rule? It’s clear that they weren’t trying to pass on purpose. Textbook manipulation.”

One fan bluntly criticized Petty, remarking, “You’re so full of shit.” Meanwhile, another NASCAR enthusiast delivered a harsh judgment: “Kyle Petty you’re a loser.”

Could NASCAR’s ‘100% effort rule’ be invoked concerning the final lap maneuvers of Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon?

In 2013, NASCAR introduced a stringent rule following a controversy involving Michael Waltrip Racing, which resulted in a 50-point penalty for each involved car after actions taken to ensure Martin Truex Jr. made the Chase for the Sprint Cup. The fallout from this saw Truex eliminated from the Chase.

Additionally, accusations of race manipulation were also levied against Michael Waltrip, Penske Racing, and Front Row Motorsports, aiming to skew the outcome of the Chase decider.

Under the new rule, NASCAR mandated that its competitors must race at “100 percent of their ability with the goal of achieving their best possible finishing position in an event.”

The rule further clarifies that “Any competitor who takes action with the intent to artificially alter the finishing positions of the event or encourages, persuades or induces others to artificially alter the finishing position of the event shall be subject to a penalty from NASCAR.”

That being the case, the actions of the #3 and #1 drivers who appeared to hold back rather than overtake Byron and seemingly blocked others from doing so could well be interpreted as “race manipulation.”

However, since there’s no explicit rule addressing the issue of team blocking for teammates, the interpretation remains ambiguous, likely tipping the scales in Byron’s favor.