NASCAR Atlanta Weather Forecast: Can Rain Play Spoilsport This Weekend at Atlanta?

Unlike last weekend at Daytona, the weather this week at Atlanta Motor Speedway is expected to be sunny and perhaps the best for the fans to watch a race. According to reports, Hampton, Georgia, will experience mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 67 degrees. That temperature will start off in the mid-30s around sunrise and crank up to the low 50s by the time AMS opens its gate for the fans at 11 a.m. Just as the race begins, the temperature can shoot up to the upper 60s.

Advertisement

A beautiful warm and bright day is ahead, one might as well pack their hats, sunglasses, and some sunscreen. “The racing on track is gonna be amazing, the entertainment while cars are on track is gonna be second to none, and best of all… the weather is going to be beautiful…no need for that seater, no need for that jacket!” said the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway, Brandon Hutchison.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ATLMotorSpdwy/status/1760364054722290140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

What if it gets a bit warmer than expected? Not to worry as the Atlanta Motor Speedway allows the fans to carry a cooler with them. However, it’s advisable to carry water. When the race is all done and dusted, the temperature will settle down to the 50s again.

Chase Elliott is curious about how the change in temperature could change the nature of the race

Cool and overcast weather works the best for the tires of the Next Gen car because the tires can reach their maximum grip on the track and therefore, attain their highest speed. However, on the flip side, the hotter the asphalt-shrouded track becomes, the more difficult it gets for the tires to maintain their bite on its surface. Stock cars do not have any tread on them, thus a slippery track would lead to lower grip and thus lower speeds.

In an interview, Elliott said, “As it’s cold, the track is going to continue to race like a speedway and it’s going to look a lot like Daytona but when it gets hot, I could see that changing.”

“Eventually, the track’s gonna age and with a little rule tweaks here and there, at some point we’re probably gonna have to lift and it’s not going to be just so comfortable where we can run wide open all the time. I’m curious to see when that transition happens,” he added.

Advertisement

What is the most favorite part of racing on Atlanta Motor Speedway for the #9 driver? For Elliott, it’s the fact that AMS is his home track. “Nice to be close to home you know and not have to go far… that’s my favorite part about going down there,” he revealed. Elliott has a win at the 1.5-mile racetrack back in the late summer of 2022. Moreover, he also has the best average finish of 6.7 at the drafting races there. It’s only a matter of time before we get to see how all of that materializes on Sunday.