NASCAR Issues Stopgap DVP Ruling Amid Implementation Fiasco for Charlotte & Beyond

After Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry were sidelined by NASCAR at Watkins Glen and Kansas because of their cars being towed to pit road, there was an expectation that the same rules would apply at Talladega as to who gets to rejoin and who does not.

However, following a late-race upheaval in the second race of the Round of 12, NASCAR made an exception, allowing several cars to rejoin the race despite having significant damage and after being towed back.

This resulted in the fraternity questioning the legitimacy of how the governing body interpreted its rulebook, along with how the rules were implemented during races, calling the governance out for its inconsistency regarding the same.

But now, NASCAR has clarified its Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) and towing rules after recent discussions with crew chiefs about how these policies will be enforced for the remainder of the season. According to reports by Kelly Crandall, the revised rules are as follows:

“If a car has repairable damage and flat tires (e.g. the 9 and 14 at ‘Dega), will be towed back and put on DVP policy – If a car has significant damage (oil or water spewing, broken radiator, etc.) will be towed to the garage and out of the race – If a car has inflated tires but cannot drive back to pit road from an incident (e.g., Ryan Blaney at Watkins Glen), it will be declared out of the race.”

Hence, the enforcement of the DVP/towing policy for the remainder of the season will mirror the approach taken at Talladega. Additionally, drivers and teams may anticipate substantial revisions to the DVP starting in 2025.

Cup Series drivers & crew chiefs voice their perspectives on DVP policy

Josh Berry, the #4 Stewart-Haas racing driver who got sidelined after his car was towed back to pit road with flat tires following an early incident at Kansas expressed his frustration with NASCAR’s lenient stance at Talladega. In a post-race interview, Berry remarked,

“Get towed to pit road, buddy! Because that would be breaking the Damaged Vehicle Policy. F*****g #42 car’s over there doing burnouts! Slinging rubber all over the safety workers trying to get going. But if you have four flat tires you have to get towed to pit road, you are done, right?”

Conversely, Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, maintained a calmer demeanor but shared his disappointment, noting that what happened with Berry was the rule, given the consistent implementation of the same.

As the season progresses, the renewed Damaged Vehicle Policy may assist teams in the final five races. It remains to be seen how significantly the rules will evolve in the upcoming seasons.