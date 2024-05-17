“Kelce and Swift Were Going to Have a Problem”: Analyst Believes Harrison Butker’s Graduation Speech Could Cost Him His Job

Harrison Butker’s latest commencement speech at Benedictine College hasn’t gone down well with the internet. From calling IVF a degenerative cultural value and labeling the pride of the LGBTQ+ community as a “deadly sin”, the Chiefs kicker didn’t leave a crumb to get canceled.

Thanks to the kicker’s own goal, reports are rife that Butker is to be released from the KC Chiefs. Host of “Nothing Personal” and former Miami Marlins President David Samson has been the frontrunner in predicting the Chiefs releasing the kicker. For starters, Samson reasoned that the Chiefs were all set to prepare for their three-peat, but with the Rashee Rice case, they have had enough distractions and Butker’s statement is completely unnecessary drama.

Harrison also made a grave mistake quoting Taylor Swift’s lyrics from her song “Bejeweled” to further his agenda. “As my teammate’s girlfriend says, ‘familiarity breeds contempt,'” Butker said. The 34-year-old singer should have been the last person to be quoted in a speech like this. Samson hence argues that the singer and her beau Kelce are going to be outraged and may demand his sacking. And at this point, Kelce-Swift is more valuable than the kicker.

“I have the view that Kelce and Swift were going to have a problem and that the Chiefs would certainly choose Kelce and Swift,” argued Samson.

What irked the analyst and other NFL fans the most was Butker’s tone of the speech. His tone wasn’t advisory but of conviction filled with imperativeness. Hence, if push comes to shove, the kicker can’t even say he was misguided because every controversial word from his mouth felt like he meant it.

Butker’s statements have truly shocked the NFL world. However, it wouldn’t have been this shocking if we all listened to what Patrick Mahomes had to say about the kicker.

Throwback To Patrick Mahomes’ Relationship With The Kicker

While David Samson was justifying his prediction of Butker getting the boot from the Chiefs, the host of Le Batard Show, Dan had an epiphany. Samson’s comments on free speech made Dan recall Patrick Mahomes’ statement on The Pat McAfee Show where the QB revealed he never speaks to Harrison Butker. While Dan at that time brushed it off as typical banter between a QB and a kicker, he now wonders whether Mahomes knew about the kicker’s political stance.

“Mahomes was on with McAfee and did say that I never speak to Harrison Butker when he sits next to me in meetings and I will not speak to that person. But I thought that was about you know, quarterback doesn’t respect the kicker. I didn’t think it was about his politics.”

At the end of the day, the Chiefs can’t run away from the fact that what Butker did and said was unfathomable. He has been a really good servant to the team. But with pressure from the NFL, Swifties, and netizens alike, it will be interesting to see how the KC Chiefs tackle this situation.