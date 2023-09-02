“Don’t Really Care What Anybody Else Thinks”: Brad Keselowski on Playoff Chances After Strong Finish to Regular Season

Aug 20, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) looks on prior to the start of the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Brad Keselowski-led RFK Team has been somewhat of an underdog story toward the end of this year’s regular season. The team was struggling early on, but soon caught up and headed for multiple wins in the hands of Chris Buescher. After three wins by Buescher and a string of consistent performances from Keselowski, they managed to turn the RFK ship around and get both cars in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, heading into the first race for the playoffs at Darlington, expectations surrounding the Ford-powered team seem to be pretty high. Recently, while speaking with the media, Brad Keselowski faced questions about his team, his chances within the playoffs, and how his team may be somewhat of a sleeper heading into Darlington.

Brad Keselowski predicts his chances in the playoffs this year

After being asked if he saw his team as being a sleeper team entering the playoffs, Keselowski replied, “Well, I hate to say if we were a sleeper or not. I think we’re just doing our own thing and we don’t really care about what anybody else thinks.”

“We just wanna go out and win and put our best performances out on the race track each weekend. You know we could win this weekend at Darlington or not. I don’t know.”

Speaking further regarding their chances of winning at Darlington this weekend, he said, “I feel like we were really strong there last spring and even last fall. We just keep iterating and keep getting better and better and better… I’m excited about where this is going to lead to. “

Keselowski thinks getting both cars into the playoffs is a “great step forward”



Keselowski appeared in an interview a little while ago where he spoke about getting both of his RFK cars into the playoffs. The 2012 Cup Series champion was elated and called it a “great step forward“ for the team.

However, despite their recent success’ Keselowski stated that they would not get complacent. Instead, they would continue to evaluate themselves on future performances. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that he would not want to set individual expectations but instead focus on their goal together as a racing team.

All we can do at the moment is wait for the first three races ahead of the eliminations for the round of 12. Both Keselowski and Buescher look comfortable at the moment, but it would be good to stay prepared and gain as many points as possible before the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.