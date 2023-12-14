Kyle Larson Has a Cheeky Response to Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Schedule Release

The countless hours that Shane Van Gisbergen has been devoting to his development program at the Trackhouse Racing team has paid off with an entire season-long Xfinity ride, along with 7 races in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson took his chance to pitch another entry into Gisbergen’s busy schedule.

The Hendrick Motorsports icon felt like Shane Van Gisbergen would have enough time to compete in his Midweek Sprint Car Series. On that note, he reposted the KIWI star’s 2024 USA tour schedule and wrote, “Looks like plenty of free time to run the Midweek Money Series with @HighLimitRacing #RacersRace”

Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Chicago street race in his NASCAR debut back in July this year, is expected to run the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevy in the Xfinity Series.

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks said, “Kaulig Racing has a history of winning in the Xfinity Series and as a fellow Chevrolet team, we are so thankful Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice see the potential in Shane that we see. The anticipation for this season is palpable.”

Trackhouse Racing also revealed that WeatherTech, a pioneer manufacturer of automotive accessories and pet-care products, will be the primary sponsor for the majority of the races that the 3-time Supercar champion will run in 2024. Needless to say, SVG is elated. He exclaimed, “I am still stunned at how quickly this has all come together. I must thank the NASCAR industry and fans for embracing me and allowing me to chase this dream.”

“I respect every driver who has put in the work to make it to the Cup Series, and I am ready to put in that same effort. I am anxious to get started,” he added. So far, so good.

But how does HMS icon Kyle Larson’s racing series fall into the picture here?

A side hustle in Kyle Larson’s series could be feasible for Shane Van Gisbergen

Besides his Xfinity duties, the 34-year-old speedster will drive in the following Cup Series races: Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on March 24, Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, and October 6, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, Chicago Street Race on July 7, Watkins Glen International on September 15 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20.

That looks like a jam-packed schedule indeed. However, Kyle Larson’s Midweek Sprint Car Series is scheduled in such a way that they would not clash with the Cup Series races.

Shane Van Gisbergen could perhaps easily finish his weekend duties at the Cup and Xfinity level and devote his midweek to Larson’s racing series. And if he wins, it would be some extra money for him as well.