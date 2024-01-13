HomeSearch

Latest Development in the Ongoing NASCAR Charter Saga

NASCAR Insider Explains Reason Behind Charter Price Inflation: “Basically Like Stock Market”

The NASCAR charter saga has been ongoing for quite some time now and after the first deadlines passed at the end of 2023, a fresh deadline extension has appeared. All the parties involved are working towards finding a new governance framework to allow for an agreeable money split between NASCAR, racetracks and the charter owners.

According to the current terms NASCAR teams only own charters for a set nine year period, before which they have to renew their agreements. However, talks have been ongoing to try making charter ownership a permanent affair for the teams. The charter system had been introduced back in 2016 and the existing ones would expire on the 31st of December 2024.

Although there’s still some amount of time before the new deal kicks in (1st January 2025), NASCAR wants to avoid these distractions to permeate into the season, once it starts from February. Hence, it is possible that they would want to wrap the deal up by the end of January.

What outcome do the teams wish from the new NASCAR charter deal?

The ongoing charter negotiations have led to several proposals regarding the distribution of media revenue among NASCAR teams. One methodology suggests a 42% offer, up from the current 35%. Another indication points to a 49% offer, increasing from 39% in the existing agreement.

Meanwhile, the current deal sees teams receive 25% of traditional media revenue, which rises to approximately 39% when considering prize money. Some teams have expressed hopes for a 45% share, while others advocate for a 50-50 split. Looking at all of this, there’s certainly quite a lot to discuss before coming to an agreement that everyone is happy with.

However, with NASCAR set to receive $1.1 billion in annual media rights starting in 2025, a 42% share would amount to $462 million. Hence, if no deal is reached, NASCAR could potentially seize charters, and teams could explore starting or joining rival racing series, which they are currently prohibited from doing.

