“A Distant Brother to Me”: Mark Martin’s List of All-Time Favorite Songs Leaves NASCAR Fans Excited

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Apr 27, 2013; Richmond, VA, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Mark Martin (55) before the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Mark Martin has never been shy about sharing his interests outside of the NASCAR track, notably his affinity for rap music, like Gucci Mane. But recently, he took it a step further by divulging his favorite songs at a fan’s request. The revelation arrived on his official X handle, where he unveiled a list of his top tunes.

His list included “Just a Few” by Fiend, “Stop Draggin My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks, “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent, “Night Prowler” by AC/DC, “Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr., “I Know You Strapped” by Pimp C, “187” by C-Bo, “Spread The Word” by Gucci Mane, “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and “Walk Like a Man” by Bruce Springsteen.

Fans were quick to express their enthusiasm in the comments section of the post. One fan remarked, “Reading this list of all these banger songs and I see C-Bo. I know Mark a distant brother to me hahaha.”

Another inquired playfully, “My question is this…. When Nelly said I drive fast they call me Jeff Gordon… Did you sing that part? Or did you put your own name in there? Because it works both ways.”

One fan enthused, “Buddy me and you would wear out a speaker and a couple cases of beer, hell yes to all of it.” Another lauded his musical picks, remarking, “I know you strapped is such a hard song.” Meanwhile, one simply appreciated the list writing, “Excellent list.”

The post was a vivid departure from Martin‘s earlier reservations when he confessed that he’d considered sharing his song of the day but hesitated, fearing it might be too intense for some of his followers. He even mentioned that it was challenging to find people who share his eclectic taste in music.

Nevertheless, yielding to fan encouragement, he shared “C-Bo – 187 featuring WC – Orca” as his song of the day, including a YouTube link to the music video on his handle, with the directive, “Play it loud. Most of my favorites have a common theme.”

When Gucci Mane edified the value of fan engagement for Martin

Martin had a guest spot on a track from Gucci Mane’s album last year. During an appearance on the ‘Rubbin Is Racing’ podcast in April 2024, he openly professed his admiration for Gucci Mane’s music — a revelation that even made its way into one of the rapper’s songs. This experience proved enlightening for Martin.

In a recent dialogue with YouTuber Chase Holden, Martin shared his insights, stating, “It puts me in the shoes of race fans, because these people have the power just like Antonio Brown has the power, and I have a little bit of power to make people’s life better. To give them joy even as we retired. I kind of experienced that on a parallel.”

While Martin disclosed his all-time favorite tracks, it would be intriguing to learn about the musical preferences of other drivers. Perhaps this could be a query for Jeff Gluck’s upcoming ’12 Questions Series’ in 2025.

