A Glimpse Into Newlywed Couple Ryan Blaney & Gianna Tulio’s First Christmas Celebration Together

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) and his fiancé Gianna Tulio during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Professionally, if not the best, 2024 was one of the finest years for Ryan Blaney, having finished P2 in the final standings. On a personal note, the year surpassed all others as Blaney tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart. Now, the newlyweds are basking in the joy of their first Christmas as a married couple.

Gianna Tulio, Blaney’s wife, took to Instagram to share the festive spirit, posting a story featuring their dazzling Christmas tree, along with snapshots of the couple and their dogs.

She captioned this heartwarming glimpse into their holiday celebration, ‘First Christmas as a family.’ This came shortly after she crafted another Instagram post filled with holiday cheer.

On Christmas Eve, Gianna Tulio, wife of NASCAR star Blaney, graced her Instagram followers with a quartet of photos. The first two showcased her elegance in solo frames, followed by a cozy mirror selfie with Ryan, and a snapshot of their shared festive meal.

Intriguingly, she chose a classic black and white filter for the entire post, to add a timeless charm, captioned, “Merry Christmas Eve.”

The couple’s love story reached a new chapter on December 12, 2024, when the couple tied the knot, which followed a year after their engagement. They exchanged vows in a winter-themed ceremony dubbed ‘Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair,’ set against the scenic backdrop of Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, hosting 150 to 200 guests.

The celebration was a star-studded affair, with motorsports luminaries such as Chase Elliott, Scott McLaughlin, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Josef Newgarden, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and singer Tim Dugger joining in to toast the newlyweds’ happiness.

Fans react to Blaney’s wife’s Christmas post

Fans swooned over Blaney‘s wife’s festive post, showering the newlyweds with love and admiration as they celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple.

Enthralled by the couple’s display of affection, one fan exclaimed, “Look at my king with his queen so inspirational,” while another was taken with the visual charm of the post, commenting, “The aesthetic is chefs kiss.”

Amid the flood of warm wishes, a fan chimed in to reaffirm their joy, “Y’all married fr. Congrats,” and another was captivated by the couple’s allure, remarking, “Unreal .”

The community of followers is filled with optimism, eagerly anticipating that Blaney will maintain his momentum both on the track and in his personal life into the new year.