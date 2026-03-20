“A Lot of Courage from My Wife”: Bubba Wallace Wary of the Possibility of Death Every time He Steps in the Race Car

Drivers walk a tightrope between speed and survival in NASCAR’s next-gen era. Engine rules peg output to 510 hp on superspeedways and 650-750 hp elsewhere, but the stopwatch tells a different story once cautions and pit cycles come into play. A risk element is always present, but those who truly want to win, like Bubba Wallace, don’t shy away from pushing to the limit.

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Races often settle into averages between 130 and 145 mph, with the 2026 Daytona 500 clocking 147.107 mph. On intermediates, drivers run in the 120–150 mph range, while short tracks drop that range to 80–120 mph, and road courses have the Next Gen cars going left and right at 70–95 mph. Even with exceptional protection built into the current car, there’s always some danger.

NASCAR’s past carries its share of loss, and every lap at speed, door-to-door and inches apart, keeps that truth close at hand. Wallace laid it bare in an interview with CBS, admitting that the risk of losing life is real, and it’s grown more as life away from the track continues to evolve.

“I fear death because everything is right here. I’m enjoying life with our beautiful baby boy, my beautiful wife, and our beautiful home that we just built. Everything is just clicking,” Wallace said.

The 23XI Racing driver continued, “And when that’s all done, like that’s what scares me the most. Not retiring, done, but like done done death, you know? That’s it. Climbing into the car, that is always there. We’re doing an incredibly dangerous sport. We go, we react, and we deal with the consequences later.”

“I think that takes a lot of courage from my wife and my family to trust in that and know that I’m okay climbing in and it could be my last time that I never climb back out.”

For Wallace, the weight does not rest on his shoulders alone. He pointed to the trust his family, especially his wife Amanda, places in him each time he straps in, knowing the gamble that comes with it.

The sport has not seen a fatal crash in its top tier since Dale Earnhardt lost his life in 2001, a moment that forced NASCAR to face the music and overhaul safety from top to bottom. Yet close calls still serve as a reminder of how thin the line can be.

In 2023, Ryan Preece walked away from a crash at Daytona International Speedway that sent his car into a series of 10-flip barrel rolls before it came to rest on the grass. He returned the following week, but he had suffered from broken blood vessels in both eyes, which made his eyes blood red.