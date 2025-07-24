Ty Dillon’s In-Season Challenge Run “Is Better Than a Win” for an Underdog Team Like Kaulig Racing

Jul 13, 2025; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon (10) waves after being introduced to fans before the start of the NASCAR Toyota / Save Mart 360 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the iconic Brickyard for one of the biggest showdowns of the season, with $1 million on the line. Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon will go wheel-to-wheel in the finale of the NASCAR In-Season Tournament.

Gibbs, representing Joe Gibbs Racing, enters with the might of one of NASCAR’s best behind him, a team renowned for its resources and ability to fine-tune every detail for a win. On the other side stands Ty Dillon, driving for Kaulig Racing, the underdog outfit fighting to make its mark.

Kaulig lacks the same level of funding or infrastructure as JGR or Hendrick Motorsports, but they see the finale opportunity as a win in itself. Even team owner Matt Kaulig acknowledges the gap, yet remains optimistic about seizing the moment.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR, Kaulig said, “I think it is absolutely phenomenal. We were talking about… this is better than a win! This #10 team has been resilient, they’ve been awesome. To give a guy like Ty Dillon and our #10 team, we’re not competing for wins typically week in and week out, but like that’s a win.”

“So we’re, I mean, they’re sitting up on TV right now and talking about next week. But at the end of the day, there’s what, 36 teams, and we’re one of two that are competing for a million dollars next week. So, couldn’t be more excited,” he added.

Gibbs advanced by outdueling Tyler Reddick, while Dillon’s Cinderella run continued by edging out John Hunter Nemechek at Dover. The Kaulig Racing driver has shocked the bracket as the No. 32 seed, knocking out heavyweights like Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and Nemechek. Meanwhile, Gibbs made it to the finale by defeating Justin Haley, A.J. Allmendinger, Zane Smith, and Reddick.

How could NASCAR offer a playoff berth for the next edition of the in-season challenge?

NASCAR is already charting a course to redefine its playoff format after fans voiced strong concerns that the championship should reward consistency rather than sheer luck. With the success of the In-Season Tournament, the series now has the option to consider integrating it as a pivotal element of the new structure.

Given the unpredictability and excitement the tournament has generated, and is likely to deliver again next season, NASCAR could explore granting the Challenge winner an automatic berth into the Cup playoffs.

A committee, which includes Christopher Bell, has been tasked with evaluating potential playoff format changes, though no official announcements have been made. It remains uncertain whether NASCAR will introduce a championship finale round, adjust the weight of the regular season title, or have the in-season challenge directly impact the playoff grid.