“As Soon as I’m Done Cup Racing..”: Alex Bowman Has Big Plans After His NASCAR Career

Earlier this year, Alex Bowman suffered a massive injury that more or less derailed his season in the NASCAR Cup Series. This prompted Bowman to take up the decision to not run in any dirt races for the foreseeable future. However, during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the #48 driver claimed that one day he would want to run in the World of Outlaws tour full-time. So is there any truth to that?

This was something that Bowman was confronted with during a recent interview with DIRTRACKR, where the host asked the Hendrick Motorsports driver when can fans expect his full-time World of Outlaws stint to materialize and actually happen.

“I think as long as I’m able to, as soon as I’m done Cup racing,” Bowman responded as he elaborated on why he wants to take that path after the NASCAR chapter of his career comes to an end. “I’d love to do the Outlaw Tour. I mean, the areas of the country that I’ve never been to, that I wanna see, the life on the road, kind of all of it. I want to do it for sure.”

“It’s gonna happen unless there’s a reason it can’t.”

Alex Bowman decided to put a halt on his dirt racing career for this reason

During the interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Alex Bowman explained why he decided to put a full-stop on his dirt-racing career for the time being. “I’ve missed, what, 10 Cup races in the last two years for injuries? For Ally and Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet and everybody that puts so much into the #48 program, I can’t afford to miss more races,” Bowman said.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the need for him to be in the #48 racecar every week as he pointed to the consequences of his back injury on his 2023 Cup campaign. “We go from being extremely strong and up front in points every week to a really tough rest of the year. I don’t need to do that again,” he added.

Having said that, Bowman also clarified that his decision to prioritize NASCAR over his other passions was imminent, regardless of there being any potential pressure from management at HMS.