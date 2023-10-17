“The Guy Is Ridiculous”: Bubba Wallace Insider in Awe of Kyle Larson’s Heroic Week

Kyle Larson sure did have an interesting weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After leading the majority of the race and battling Christopher Bell to the finish line, the HMS driver slotted himself in for the title race at Phoenix next month. Aside from his win at Vegas, he also passed his rookie orientation program in the Arrow McLaren IndyCar for the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If this was not enough he also won the High Limit Sprint car championship all within a single week.

Looking at Larson’s heroics, a Bubba Wallace insider recently commented on all of his achievements within a span of a few days, while remaining in awe at the cross-discipline racing genius.

Bubba Wallace’s spotter left speechless after Kyle Larson’s epic win at Vegas



During a recent episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, spotter Freddie Kraft mentioned, “The guy is ridiculous. In one week he won a Sprint Car championship of a 11 race series.”

“He passed his rookie orientation at Indianapolis going 218 miles per hour and then he goes and locks himself in the final four of the Cup Series… What he’s accomplished in this era or generation or whatever you want to call it is unbelievable honestly…”

He added, “Not only does he just is unbelievable phenomenal terrific marvelous on the race track, what he does off the race track is just as special. He goes to these dirt races and stands there with hundreds of people behind his trailer and signs autographs all night.”

“What him and Brad (Keselowski) are doing for the purses in the Sprint Car series is unbelievable. I’ve seen the other day where they ran I think it was 11 of those races and they paid out over a million dollars in purse money.”

Kraft explains how Larson’s influence helped increase the purse for the Chili Bowl



Speaking further into the podcast, he mentioned, “Everything he does right now on the track and even off the track just promoting the sport and trying to make everything better.”

Kraft also touched upon the fact that last year, Larson had decided to boycott the Chili Bowl event. The reason for him to not participate was the low payouts and purse values. He then went on and created his own sprint car championship. Later on in response the Chili Bowl organizers decided to go ahead and increase the overall purse value for their event as well.

Lastly, he concluded that the things Larson had been doing were not only helping him personally, but also positively impacting the growth and popularity of the sport in general.