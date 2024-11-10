“A Shame They Are Leaving You”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Tribute to Departing Partner Resonates With NASCAR Fans

Cincinnati-based Kroger Racing is an official marketing and merchandising program that features the biggest grocery brands across the country. It served as the sponsor for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s #47 team for the last five years but will now move on to other fronts, with RFK Racing appearing to be its likely destination. The end of the relationship caused Stenhouse Jr. to put out a message of thanks.

He said, in a video posted on his X handle, “It’s been really fun getting to know everyone. Going to Kroger store appearances. Our offseason meetings, that kind of kick off the season. I’ve always had fun doing all those things. Our win this year in Talladega was a huge one. Later in the season, in the playoffs, it had a magical feel to it. Looking forward to Phoenix this weekend.”

The driver hopes to end their association on a strong note by performing well at Phoenix. Notably, the height of his achievement with Kroger was winning the 2023 Daytona 500. The reason behind the split appears to be linked with the ownership structure of JTG Daugherty Racing. It was reported earlier this year that the longtime majority owner Tad Geschickter might be parting ways with the team.

It was speculated that he might take up a role in Joe Gibbs Racing and take Kroger’s sponsorship with him. But the latest sources all but confirm that it will be RFK Racing that wins the business. It is expected to add a third charter to its roster next season and bring Ryan Preece on board. The expansion could be a big step ahead for the Brad Keselowski co-owned organization.

Fans react to Kroger parting ways with Stenhouse Jr.

Despite the split, Stenhouse Jr. is expected to continue racing in the Cup Series with a different sponsor. And yet racing fans jumped to his rescue in the tough hour to help him coast through these changing times. One wrote below his post, “you represented them well!”

Another said, “Kroger has been great for you and likewise, you have been great for Kroger” That should have put a smile on the driver’s face. Another staunch fan said, “Hoping for only the best of outcomes for you no matter what”

Another fan exclaimed, “A shame they are leaving you have given them some big wins!” The goal for the #47 team right now will be to, as Stenhouse Jr. noted, end the year on a high. They’ve qualified to start the finale from 30th place on the grid.