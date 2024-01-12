HomeSearch

Joe Gibbs Racing Reveals Massive Benefit for Sponsors of NASCAR Teams

Soumyadeep Saha
|Published

Joe Gibbs Racing led Hendrick Motorsports and field in key NASCAR stat in 2023. Can 2024 lead to a title?

Nov 5, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) race for position during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Any NASCAR stock car unmistakably bears the names and logos of an array of companies that serve as the sponsors for the team. On that note, there is a certain advantage that these sponsors receive out of funding these rides.

Whenever Toyota does a national ad to promote its brand, it naturally uses one of the cars that it sponsors. Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern stated that whenever that happens, the other brands that are on the car’s body get a free commercial ride.

“So whether it’s Bass Pro Shops or Stanley, or maybe it’s FedEx or Monster,” said Alpern, “when Toyota does a commercial and includes those race cars, those brands get a free ride with their partner Toyota.”

The same happens when a particular sponsor signs up for an advertisement with its driver. “It happens when Coca-Cola might do an ad with Denny Hamlin, the brands that are on Denny’s uniform get a free ride as a part of that,” Alpern explained.

Needless to say, sponsorships are a must in the competitive arena of NASCAR. A team might own several charters and yet run out of business if it fails to acquire sponsorships from reliable companies. But why are they so crucial for a NASCAR team?

This is why NASCAR teams are so reliant on sponsorships

In an interview, Alpern stated that while having sponsorships is a good-to-have in other sports, in NASCAR, it is a must-have. Running a car full-time in NASCAR requires millions. Clearly, the team owner alone cannot bear that expense.

On that note, Alpern admitted that to compete and win races, they have to have corporate sponsorships. Moreover, a lion-share of the team’s revenues comes from these sponsorships.

Additionally, the brand that sponsors a driver ultimately becomes the identity of the team as a whole. Whenever one Googles Denny Hamlin, they see a picture of the veteran racer in a FedEx suit. Whenever one searches for Martin Truex Jr on the internet, they see a picture of the 2017 Cup champion in a Bass Pro Shops firesuit.

Lastly, funding a NASCAR team benefits the companies as well. Alpern stated that NASCAR has the second-largest number of audience (the first being the NFL). Hence, the companies have a very long season throughout the year to promote their brand through every race and TV commercials.

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

