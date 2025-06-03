mobile app bar

After a Double Blow off the Track, Chase Elliott’s Spot at Hendrick Motorsports Questioned by Fans Post Carson Hocevar Heroics

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during practice for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Mar 29, 2025; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during practice for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that Chase Elliott is not the contender he once was in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ever since the introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022, he has been one of the few drivers who have struggled to cope with its new concept.

Once a regular contender for multiple victories throughout the year, the No. 9 Chevrolet driver Elliott still contends for wins today — but nowhere near the level or frequency he did as a road course master behind the wheel of the sixth-generation car.

On the other hand, while drivers such as Elliott suffer from injuries and seem unable to adapt, NASCAR prodigy Carson Hocevar is busy ruffling feathers. While the Spire Motorsports driver is often considered rough around the edges in regards to his aggressiveness on track or his race craft around others, he is one of the most promising upcoming talents in the sport, with continued results on track to back that up.

Hocevar’s last outing at Nashville Superspeedway saw the No. 77 driver match his career-best finish in the Cup Series from earlier this year at Atlanta. He finished runner-up to Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus was seen meeting the young driver after the race, appearing to congratulate the Michigan native on his achievement.

This meeting has fueled speculation amongst fans about whether someone at HMS could be replaced by Hocevar. More importantly, what if the someone they replace was Chase Elliott?

“Future driver of the 9 car. I’m calling it now,” wrote one fan, trying to predict the future with utmost confidence. “Give him the 9 car,” asked another, wanting to see Elliott replaced.

Taking Alex Bowman into the same boat as Elliott, another fan opined, “Honestly if we’re being real Chase and Alex don’t deserve a spot at Hendrick anymore. They’ve both fallen off a cliff since the start of the Next Gen era.”

Whether something so drastic comes out of Rick Hendrick’s race team remains to be seen.

Given HMS is one of the most desirable teams to drive for in NASCAR, the organization will take a great look at what can and cannot be done going forward, especially considering Elliott is the most popular driver in the series. Although it does seem like he has tough competition from his teammate Kyle Larson on that front as well this year.

