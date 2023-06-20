“Man, at my age…”: Denny Hamlin Makes Candid Admission About How His Body Has Changed In NASCAR

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin recently offered a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of a driver’s career as influenced by age. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who has skillfully maneuvered through the highs and lows of his career, openly shared how age has significantly impacted a specific aspect of his racing life. The insights he offered provide a unique, introspective glance into the interplay of age and racing.

In a physically and mentally enduring sport like NASCAR, it is often observed that being younger tends to hold an advantage. Fresh drivers bring not just raw physical strength to the racetrack, but also an innate nimbleness and swiftness. Therefore, it’s not surprising that after spending all these years in the sport, Hamlin would have certain things that would have changed in his racing life.

Denny Hamlin unveils the impact of age on a particular aspect of his life

In a recent podcast episode, Hamlin disclosed a change in his habits and mentioned how he ceased spending prolonged hours in his race car. Instead, he now prefers the comfort of a studio, where he engages in lighthearted commentary, over enduring the confined quarters of a Cup car for extended durations.

Hamlin stated, “Man, at my age, it’s easier just to sit in here and roast than it is to get in and out of a car. Like especially, it’s kind of sore as I have been like, I’d rather just sit in there and bake versus getting in and out. But when they say, ‘Well, it’s gonna be 30 minutes.’ I’m like alright, I guess I’ll do it.”

“Like, back in the day when we used to test all the time, I’d be the guy that would. I’ll sit in there for eight hours. I mean, I didn’t like getting in and out of the car. I’ll just sit in there, take little naps in between changes and stuff.”

Future prospects at Joe Gibbs Racing look bleak for Hamlin



With his contract up for renewal at the end of the year, Hamlin finds himself at a crucial juncture. Interestingly, he isn’t the only driver facing this situation. His teammate Martin Truex Jr. is also looking at an expiring one-year contract. After the departure of Kyle Busch last season, JGR faces the potential risk of losing two of NASCAR’s most seasoned drivers.

The discussions around Hamlin’s contract extension, though expected with FedEx, aren’t exactly straightforward. The negotiation complexity arises from the fact that Hamlin’s co-owned team, 23XI Racing, is concurrently negotiating an extension with Toyota. These multilayered discussions can become quite intricate, making it challenging to strike a deal that satisfies all parties involved.

Despite these complexities, the NASCAR community anticipates Hamlin to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing. This enduring partnership, spanning 18 full-time years, has been a fruitful journey for both parties. Although a championship title remains elusive, this long-standing alliance has built a legacy in NASCAR, one that both parties would likely want to continue building upon.