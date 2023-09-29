“I’m Biased, I Get It”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Open to Major Changes on NASCAR Schedule, Supports Canada Move

The NASCAR community has often debated the existing Cup Series schedule, with opinions varying among several parties. While some may agree with the current tracks that NASCAR visits, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes otherwise.

During a recent discussion on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio about the tracks that should be included in the Cup Series schedule, Junior suggested a few tracks that he believes should be given the opportunity to test the new Next Gen cars. Interestingly, he also expressed his willingness to exclude certain tracks from the schedule.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his idea for modifying the NASCAR Schedule



Junior mentioned, “I really have a glaring desire to see a specific thing. I do like the idea of going to these racetracks or a lot of these racetracks just want to be able to try the next Gen car at a place like Kentucky. Like the rumors, I’m hearing about a possible race in Iowa.”

Junior then floated the desire to see NASCAR go international, saying, “I love the idea of going to Canada in any way, whether it’s Montreal or anything right? To get in front of our fans up there across the border.”

“There are tracks where I don’t want to lose a second date. So I’m pretty pretty particular and just to get it all in there, you know you can have everything you want.”

Later on Junior added how he ranks the Dirt race at Bristol the lowest compared to the asphalt or the concrete races at the same venue. Hence, he would have no problem if the Dirt race at Bristol was removed from the NASCAR schedule.

Junior believes the Charlotte Roval is good for the sport

Speaking further, Junior brought up the topic of rumors circulating about the future of Charlotte Roval and whether the track would be included in the schedule for the upcoming Cup Series season. As per ongoing speculations, the Charlotte Roval could return to the oval racing format instead of the inner road course layout, from 2024.

He then commented, “I think the racing that Charlotte has been as good as it’s been as long as I can remember. You know, going back in and running the oval twice a year at Charlotte. I mean it’s the home track, I’m biased. I get it.”

“But I would love to have two Oval races there again… The Roval was fun and good for the sport, but it was like a bridge to something else for me never felt no more anything more than that.”

Junior also argued that in case NASCAR wanted to fit in a road course within the schedule, they should do it at a proper road course track instead of an original oval layout track as they did with the Roval.