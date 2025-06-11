Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals “Cold Hard Truth” Behind What Is Left in the Tank for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin won the 57th race of his NASCAR Cup Series career at Michigan on Sunday. It brought him another step closer to 60 wins and has put him right on the brink of breaking through into the top 10 of all-time winners. While this is a brightly optimistic situation, there is a darker and a lot more emotional side to it.

Hamlin’s race in Michigan was his 701st start. The driver who won the most after making 700 starts is Richard Petty (22). Next to him are Kevin Harvick (7) and Jeff Gordon (6). Only 10 drivers in history have won a race after making 700 starts in the Cup Series and Hamlin is the tenth of them. Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained why this is a concern on Dale Jr. Download.

From Junior’s point of view, Hamlin is only going to win a mere number of races from here on. That means his long and illustrious career is coming to an end. He said, “He’s won 60 races. You know, 57 races. He’s sitting here right now. In front of him is only six more trips to Victory Lane. Damn. That’s a cold hard truth.”

Denny Hamlin isn’t slowing down any time soon. ⏰ The 44-year-old is the 10th driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win after making his 700th start. pic.twitter.com/P78inm2cya — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 9, 2025

He also claimed that awareness of this would be an emotionally tough moment for Hamlin even if he doesn’t admit it. Junior expressed how deeply sentimental it is to watch an athlete’s entire career from their debut to their retirement and realize that you have been following them through it all.

The number of wins that Hamlin can secure from here on can only be speculated. Not many expected him to win three races this early in the season after all. But regardless of how much he does, one has to admit that the end is near for him. It is a matter of how high he sets the benchmark before retirement comes calling.

Why Hamlin is extremely bothered about not winning more races

Hamlin couldn’t possibly be without the awareness that he has limited shots left in his gun. This is why he gets highly frustrated when he misses out on race wins by narrow margins. Junior said, “I was thinking about it the other day. He had a race somewhere where he should have won. He ran second or third.”

“He said, ‘Oh I’m really more bothered by that today than I would have been when I was in my 20s or 30s.’ And I was thinking man you’ve done so much and you’ve won all these races. Why would you get so bothered by having a race slip out of your fingertips?” The reason for that, again, is the awareness that his runway now is short.

Hamlin is running well enough to keep winning races for now. But the sand in the hourglass are coming to the finish line and Junior warns that the racing community of the same.