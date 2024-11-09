mobile app bar

After Mexico in 2025, NASCAR’s Foray Into Canada All But Confirmed

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Busch Series driver Patrick Carpentier (22) takes an early lead during the NAPA Auto Parts 200 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, QC. Carpentier finished in second place.

Aug 4, 2007; Montreal, QC, Canada; NASCAR Busch Series driver Patrick Carpentier (22) takes an early lead during the NAPA Auto Parts 200 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, QC. Carpentier finished in second place. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s foray into Mexico next year is one of the most highly anticipated events in the history of stock car racing as the sport will cross international borders for the first time to go and race during the regular points-paying season.

After the introduction of the Chicago City Street Race which grabbed eyeballs from the world over, NASCAR sharing the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City with a sporting league such as Formula 1 which also races at the venue will bring huge publicity, especially with its Hispanic fanbase.

With Daniel Suarez also competing in the highest echelon of stock car racing, his presence in the Cup Series has elevated international interest in the sport, especially his ties to elite racing families such as the Piquet’s and the Verstappen’s.

However, another international frontier that NASCAR seems keen on exploring lies in the north with Canada also prime for Cup Series action. Akin to Mexico, Canada has its regional stock car racing series affiliated with the governing body. Going by the name of the Pinty Series, it has proven an appetite for stock car racing in the region.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently spoke about the sport’s chances of heading to the country where the junior Truck Series has already raced and elaborated in a press conference ahead of this weekend’s championship decider in Phoenix.

“Were excited to go to Mexico to Mexico City. Our intention is to stay there past next year. We kind of typically look at a three-year deal and see how that works, and if it’s continuing to work, we go to year four or five or six or whatever that might be. Have we had discussions with folks in Canada? We have. Would I like to see us go to Canada? I would,” said Phelps.

With rumors around the same swirling around in the garage area for a few months now, Phelps’ admission of their interest in visiting Canada essentially confirms NASCAR’s second international race. All that remains to be seen is when things materialize on the same, with deciding factors such as where the race sits on the schedule along with deciding an appropriate venue for the same.

Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve seems to be the obvious choice, with the Pinty Series and erstwhile Busch Series already having visited the track. Canadian Tire Motorsports Park could also be in contention with the Truck Series’ prior visit there.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these