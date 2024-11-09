After Mexico in 2025, NASCAR’s Foray Into Canada All But Confirmed

Aug 4, 2007; Montreal, QC, Canada; NASCAR Busch Series driver Patrick Carpentier (22) takes an early lead during the NAPA Auto Parts 200 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, QC. Carpentier finished in second place. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s foray into Mexico next year is one of the most highly anticipated events in the history of stock car racing as the sport will cross international borders for the first time to go and race during the regular points-paying season.

After the introduction of the Chicago City Street Race which grabbed eyeballs from the world over, NASCAR sharing the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City with a sporting league such as Formula 1 which also races at the venue will bring huge publicity, especially with its Hispanic fanbase.

With Daniel Suarez also competing in the highest echelon of stock car racing, his presence in the Cup Series has elevated international interest in the sport, especially his ties to elite racing families such as the Piquet’s and the Verstappen’s.

However, another international frontier that NASCAR seems keen on exploring lies in the north with Canada also prime for Cup Series action. Akin to Mexico, Canada has its regional stock car racing series affiliated with the governing body. Going by the name of the Pinty Series, it has proven an appetite for stock car racing in the region.

This is your reminder that the NASCAR Pinty's Series races on a street circuit in a city with a higher population than Chicago and that they've raced on these streets 14 times, starting in 1999 https://t.co/jsKD8wEVYp pic.twitter.com/oRLYCZpE2c — Davin (@DriveThrough_) June 27, 2023

NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently spoke about the sport’s chances of heading to the country where the junior Truck Series has already raced and elaborated in a press conference ahead of this weekend’s championship decider in Phoenix.

“Were excited to go to Mexico to Mexico City. Our intention is to stay there past next year. We kind of typically look at a three-year deal and see how that works, and if it’s continuing to work, we go to year four or five or six or whatever that might be. Have we had discussions with folks in Canada? We have. Would I like to see us go to Canada? I would,” said Phelps.

With rumors around the same swirling around in the garage area for a few months now, Phelps’ admission of their interest in visiting Canada essentially confirms NASCAR’s second international race. All that remains to be seen is when things materialize on the same, with deciding factors such as where the race sits on the schedule along with deciding an appropriate venue for the same.

Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve seems to be the obvious choice, with the Pinty Series and erstwhile Busch Series already having visited the track. Canadian Tire Motorsports Park could also be in contention with the Truck Series’ prior visit there.