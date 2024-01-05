“Alex (Bowman), I’m Coming for Your Job”: NFL Vet Bernard Pollard Lodges Hilarious Desire With Hendrick Sponsor

Former NFL player Bernard Pollard Jr., also known as the “Patriot Killer” is a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. But it seems like the Indiana native is better known these days for being a huge NASCAR fan. And it all started when Pollard got a glimpse into the story of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver at present. Not long after he revealed his hilarious desire to take Alex Bowman’s job from him.

In a recent video, the NFL vet was seen trying his hands at being a crew member, specifically a tire changer and the fueler for Kyle Larson’s number 5 Chevrolet Camaro, ZL1.

What started with Pollard changing the tires for his wife’s car, translated into the Ally 48 pit crew members schooling the 39-year-old man. The Ally 48 jack-man Allen Holman demonstrated how he changes the tires of a Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. To the utter surprise of the fans, Pollard proved to be a fast learner.

He joked, “I’m coming for your job bro!” Nodding his head in amusement, Holman exclaimed, “I ain’t worried.” However, Pollard’s excitement flickered away when he got to know how technical it is to change a tire. He then stated, “Bro, I don’t want this job, bro!”

Near the end of the video, Pollard Jr. regretted that he was not able to the drive the car, so he looked at the camera and said, “Alex (Bowman), I’m coming for your job, bro.”

Pollard dotes on the older NASCAR athletes

In an earlier interview, the footballer expressed how he resonated more with older guys like Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick than the younger drivers in the arena of NASCAR.

When asked about his favorite driver, Pollard said, “I don’t have a favorite racer, but I’m leaning towards a lot of the older guys — Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kevin Harvick. These young dudes are awesome, but me being an older kind of veteran and looking at these vets and watching the way they’re driving, these cats can go.”

He cited the example of a race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where Hamlin was about to win but ultimately got sidelined due to a wreck. The fact that the Joe Gibbs Racing star was so close to winning and yet lost it all just blew Pollard off.