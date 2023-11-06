HomeSearch

Tony Stewart Firmly Behind Denny Hamlin Logic After Incredible Championship Win

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 06, 2023

Tony Stewart Firmly Behind Denny Hamlin Logic After Incredible Championship Win

May 3, 2015; Talladega, AL, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and Tony Stewart (14) talk prior to the drivers meeting for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

During the press conference after the Xfinity Series finale, Stewart Haas Racing co-owner, Tony Stewart was asked about his driver Cole Custer, the recently crowned Xfinity champion, and how he had transitioned across divisions so effortlessly. While other drivers might have a problem adjusting the move from Cup to Xfinity, Custer seemed to masterfully interweave himself in the series without much effort.

Based on that observation, the primary question posed to Stewart was if Custer was attempting to fight his way back to the Cup Series team in a nutshell.

Stewart responded, “Yeah, it absolutely is. It was a calculated decision to move him back, and it was for him to gain confidence. Like J.T. said, his leadership is growing through this year and as his confidence has grown, the leadership side is coming into play, as well.”

“Yeah, I think it’s a valid question and a valid question that, yeah, when a driver makes it to the big show and then has to step back one series, there’s a lot of things that could go wrong. But there was a reason we made that decision.”

“It’s character-building. And it’s like I told him tonight before we came into the media center, I said, This is why we did what we did, and this is what you’re doing, the steps that you’re making and the progress you’ve made this year is exactly what we were hoping for.”

Stewart also believes that Custer will end up in the Cup Series once again at a certain point in time. He appreciated the hard work the Xfinity champion has been putting at the shop and called him a great leader.

The Denny Hamlin take regarding Noah Gragson which Tony Stewart echoed

Meanwhile, a similar thought had been put out by 23XI Racing team owner, Denny Hamlin while speaking about Noah Gragson. The former Cup Series driver was ejected from the top division after a controversy erupted over his actions on social media.

But aside from all that, his driving and overall performance at that Cup level was also torrid compared to other rookies. Hence, speaking about Gragson, Hamlin mentioned that often drivers in the lower categories jump to the Cup Series too early and this causes a detriment for them since they kind of become invisible.

Hamlin added, “Certainly my advice when you are trying to make it up the ranks is make sure you are succeeding regularly at the level you are at before you start taking a jump.”

He claimed that being in an inferior car in the Cup Series would tarnish the reputation of whatever skills the driver might possess. Hence, Hamlin believes that it would be better for young talents to remain at the Xfinity level racing in competitive cars for much longer than what they do now.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal