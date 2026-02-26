mobile app bar

‘Even If I Wanted to, It Would Not Happen’: Tyler Reddick’s Admission Around Having Good Luck Charms on His Car

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
Feb 11, 2026; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) speaks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway.

Tyler Reddick has gone two-for-two to start the season and now is ready to take his No. 45 Toyota Camry to Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the track where he has been to victory lane before. He also holds the edge in average finish of 4.6 in five starts, the best in the field. With Shane van Gisbergen around, the hill will not be easy to climb, but if Reddick is able to carry the same momentum or any good luck charm he has been carrying (at Daytona and Atlanta), he might have a chance.

Except, Reddick recently let slip that he carries no good luck charm with him at all. While NASCAR drivers have long leaned on tokens and rituals, like Kyle Larson keeping a ladybug image tucked in his race cars from childhood to the top tier, Reddick walks a different path.

It is not that he scoffs at the idea. It comes down to how tight the ship runs on his team. He said, “I don’t keep anything in my car for good luck. I don’t think I have anything like that. I mean, we are so my crew chief, if I had anything in the car that wasn’t useful for good luck or anything else, the weight of it, he would have a problem with. So, even if I wanted to, it just would probably be non-negotiable. It would not happen.”

When asked if he keeps any keepsakes from wins, Reddick made it clear he never managed to pull anything off the car during the grind. But after the Daytona 500 win and the ring ceremony, he walked away with the Daytona 500 ring and the Rolex watch that came with it.

He still wears the watch even though it has not been sized for his wrist. As for placing anything in the car, Reddick said weight rules and post-race checks shut that door. Every ounce counts, and there is no room for extras.

Still, with two wins already in the bank, maybe the #45 driver does not need a rabbit’s foot, any extra good luck charm, or anything else up his sleeve, except his own racecarft. If momentum keeps rolling and he stays in the groove, that may be all he needs as the season moves on.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5500 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these