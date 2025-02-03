“I Could Be Totally Wrong”: Chase Elliott Gives Brutally Honest Opinion About Bowman Gray and the LA Coliseum

The Clash at Bowman Gray is moments away, with drivers, spectators, and fans eagerly anticipating the new season’s start. The event’s location heightened the fervor, generating more buzz than its recent iteration in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott shares this enthusiasm and believes that Bowman Gray has the potential to hold its appeal longer than the LA track did.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver recently reflected on the previous Clash races held in the LA Coliseum compared to his expectations for the upcoming event at Bowman Gray. He commented, “I think having it out there in Los Angeles was a great thought. I commend them for the effort in doing it. But I think the shine wore off of it after the first year…”

Contrasting his views on Bowman Gray Stadium with those on the LA venue, Elliott opined,

“I think that the (Bowman Gray) Stadium is a place that has some historical value from a NASCAR presence perspective… I think that that’s going to last more than a year, in my opinion. I could be totally wrong, and (I’m) not knocking the folks that came out to the Clash (in LA) every year either, because there were still a good number, but certainly not quite like it was that first year.”

Elliott also noted the continuous activity at Bowman Gray Stadium, including its regular weekly events featuring modified races and various other classes, which he feels adds to its charm. And with the stadium being a hub for ongoing events and showcasing a variety of races, he anticipates that the excitement persists right up until the time comes to rotate the venue again.

Elliott remains open-minded about the future of the Clash

The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion acknowledged that while the Clash offers a unique platform to explore international venues due to its non-point nature, it might not be crucial for the sport’s growth. He posited that eliminating it from the schedule could be a viable option if it does not enhance NASCAR’s overall appeal.

During his pre-race interview, Elliott echoed the sentiments of his friend Ryan Blaney about the potential for taking the race beyond U.S. borders. He elucidated that the Clash race could be the perfect one that can be taken overseas owing to its non-points nature. However, Elliott feels that if NASCAR is not aiming for such expansion of the Clash race, its continuation might not be entirely necessary.

Furthermore, Elliott was open to various possibilities for the Clash, suggesting that it could be held at classic tracks like Daytona or Bowman Gray, or even consider international venues. He expressed his adaptability by stating, “If they want to do it in Europe… if they want to not do it at all, I’d be fine with any of the above.”

The racing community is left to wonder if NASCAR will heed the advice of Blaney and Elliott and venture into international markets by relocating the Clash to global tracks.