Alex Bowman Is Discreetly Solidifying His 2024 NASCAR Playoffs Berth & Here’s How

Alex Bowman ( 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Patriotic Chevrolet) looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, 2024, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire)

Four NASCAR drivers are currently tied at 10 finishes a piece for the highest number of top-10 finishes in the 2024 Cup Series season. Amongst one of them is Hendrick Motorsports outlier Alex Bowman. The #48 Chevrolet Camaro’s driver has been having one of the most consistent runs this year and somehow managed to keep himself below the radar whilst doing so. His latest finish inside the top 10 came at Iowa last Sunday.

After the opening 17 races of the year, Bowman comfortably sits 66 points above the playoff cutoff line in 14th place on the points table. He has been expertly balancing the lack of outright speed on his car with consistently good runs. It is also a noteworthy achievement that he recorded a career-best five consecutive finishes inside the top 10 earlier this year as well.

Four drivers have 10 top-10 finishes this season. @CBellRacing @WilliamByron @TylerReddick

… and this guy. Keep an eye on Team 4️⃣8️⃣. pic.twitter.com/tmABxSVi0R — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 17, 2024

The other three drivers who are tied with Bowman for the most top-10 finishes are Christopher Bell, HMS teammate William Byron, and Tyler Reddick. Each of these drivers have already secured a win and fixed their spots in the playoffs. Should Bowman continue to keep up his performances to the same standard that he is now, it will only be a matter of time before he will be in contention for a victory, and also qualifying into the postseason based on points alone.

His performances are even more impressive when viewed under the light that he is coming back from a severe back injury which he suffered in 2023. During the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa, he finished in eighth place after qualifying at a lowly 33rd spot. The 31-year-old cracked into the top-10 in Lap 74 and remained there for the rest of the race. Despite the great drive, he was only left hungrier at race end.

Alex Bowman left wanting more after commendable race at Iowa

Bowman told the press after clawing in a good finish, “Yeah, it was pretty racy. You could race a good bit. They’re putting on a hell of a fireworks show for the fans, and I wish we would have been better. I feel like we had a much better car than eighth.” The opinion stems from the fact that the #48 Camaro had the fastest single car speed on the field on Lap 177.

One of the primary reasons for Bowman being able to pass so many cars was that the partly repaved Iowa Speedway facilitated passing. For this very reason, he wants the track to not be repaved fully. His next race will be at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. A destination that hasn’t proven to be very friendly to him in the past, he will face a tough challenge in conjuring up another top-10 result.