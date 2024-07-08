Alex Bowman Slams “Second-Guessing” NASCAR Media and Fans After Chicago Win Seals Playoff Spot

Alex Bowman ( 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Patriotic Chevrolet) looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, 2024, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire)

Before the 2024 Chicago Street Race, Alex Bowman went winless for over two years. On the wet streets of ‘The Windy City’, the driver of the #48 car finally had his redemption. He ended a winless run that had spanned 80 races. The Hendrick Motorsports star shut a lot of doubters up with that victory. In a media interaction after the race, he addressed those who questioned his worth all this while.

In the 20 races he has started, the driver of the #48 Chevrolet has earned one win, five top-five, and 11 top-10 finishes. His recent result will give him a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season. As far as his team is concerned, they finally have all four drivers in the final 16.

WE FREAKING DID IT!! pic.twitter.com/xGNey1DmFI — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) July 8, 2024

“We all see the things that get said, whether it’s media people second guessing or the internet second guessing us,” he said as per Speedway Digest. “It’s hard to go to work every day when you get talked about like that sometimes. So, I am proud of these guys for overcoming that.”

It was undoubtedly an impressive win, but not a clean one. However, fellow racer Bubba Wallace was not pleased with the HMS star. After the event, as Bowman was celebrating, the 23XI Racing driver nudged him into the wall.

Alex Bowman takes full responsibility for spinning Bubba Wallace

It was retribution for an incident that had taken place earlier in the race. The HMS star lost control of his car for a moment and tagged the #23. This caused Wallace to spin around on the wet track and ruined his race. He ended up finishing in P13. Subsequently, Bowman admitted his mistake after the race and took full responsibility.

“I ruined his day. The restart was chaotic. I just made every wrong decision that I possibly could. I was fighting with my windshield wiper switch trying to get it working and I couldn’t get it working. I was focused on that, missed the corner,” he told NBC Sports.

The #48 team desperately needed to win in the regular season. After all, last time around was something to forget for Bowman as he failed to make it into the round of 16. It will be interesting to see how they run going forward with their newfound confidence.