Alex Bowman Warms Up for NASCAR Challenge With Noble Financial Initiative for Kids

The job of a NASCAR Cup Series star is not limited to the race track. It also involves several media and sponsor-related engagements. While most of these are considered by fans to be PR stunts, some of these engagements have a good result.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what happened when Alex Bowman went to Coburn Elementary in Elmira with one of his biggest sponsors, Ally. The driver of the #48 Chevy fielded by Rick Hendrick interacted with the children at the school and taught them an important lesson.

He read Ally Financial’s “Adventures with Money: Emma and the Cosmo Phone” to the kids which is a children’s book about the importance of saving money. Kids learn a lot of things in their formative years but the part about how crucial savings are usually comes when they reach adolescence.

.@Alex_Bowman made a pit stop at @ECSD_Schools to read Emma and the Cosmophone teaching third-graders about financial literacy. pic.twitter.com/I6I0JqZCTB — Ally Racing (@allyracing) September 13, 2024

Well, Ally and Bowman started the teachings quite early and it seemingly was a fun day for the Hendrick Motorsports driver with some of his young fans.

“It’s been really cool teaming up with Ally to teach kids about financial literacy. Obviously, it’s probably something that gets overlooked a little bit. So, being able to kind of jump-start some kids learning about it and make it fun, right? Play games and all that has been really cool,” he said afterward to the media.

Bowman will go to Watkins Glen on Sunday, hoping to win the second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He did not qualify for the last 16 in 2023 so making it through this time was crucial, especially with rumors surrounding his future at HMS. Now, the goal will be to go as far as possible and maybe even have a shot at winning the championship.

Bowman wary of Watkins Glen disappointment

The #48 driver had a fantastic qualifying run at ‘The Glen’on Saturday and will be starting the race from P4. No other HMS driver is ahead of him in the order. Despite that, Bowman is quite wary of the fast, sweeping road course.

He has not had the best of performances there in the Cup Series. In seven starts, the best he has managed to finish is P14. That’s not ideal for someone looking to earn as many points as possible in the playoffs.

“It hasn’t been a good place for me. Obviously, over the past couple of years, we’ve definitely struggled at Watkins Glen more than I would like. But I’ve worked super hard over the past month. I’ve gotten really good at all of the other road courses and Watkins Glen has always kind of been the one that escapes me a little bit,” he added.

The 31-year-old has one win this season and it came at the Chicago Street Race which is also a road course race. He will be hoping for a similar outcome this time around as well.