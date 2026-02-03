Alex Bowman’s Future At Hendrick Motorsports Not Entirely In His Hands, Claims NASCAR Insider

Alex Bowman is almost always considered to be in a hot seat when it comes to retaining his place in Hendrick Motorsports. The No. 48 driver is arguably the weakest link of Rick Hendrick’s four-team garage and heads into the 2026 Cup Series with the need to prove himself worthy. The biggest reason for this pressure is that he is in the final year of his contract with the team.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Bowman’s contract was renewed for a term of three years beginning in 2024. So, to keep his place in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro, he faces the need to overcome whatever challenge this coming season will throw at him. Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass spoke about his situation in a recent interview with Beating and Banging.

He said, “I think this format probably helps him as far as having the knowledge. He probably will be safe when it comes to the playoffs. Now, is that going to be good enough get an extension? You know, we’ll see. But it could depend on a guy like Tyler Reddick.”

“Does he want to stay at 23XI? Where does he see that program going? Who is willing to wave potentially a bigger check in front of him? So, it might not totally be in Bowman’s hands.”

Even if Bowman were to perform at his best levels and make it to the Chase, a driver who finishes ahead of him might be interested in joining Hendrick Motorsports. And this would present Rick Hendrick with a dilemma. If that driver happens to be someone like Tyler Reddick, the benefactor might feel extremely urged to replace Bowman.

For now, the only thing the driver can and should focus on is being better than he has been in past years. He made the playoffs in each of the last four years and finished the season in ninth place in 2024 and 2025.

To help him do this, Hendrick has replaced his entire crew except for the crew chief and spotter. Bowman appreciates the same and heads into 2026 with determination. Speaking of Reddick, 23XI Racing will need to find a way to make him stick with the organization. Given their success in the antitrust lawsuit trial, it shouldn’t be an extremely hard task.

The financial relaxation that the team has earned for itself and the other teams will make it easier to match whatever pay a giant like Hendrick Motorsports might try to lure him in with.